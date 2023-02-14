Just when the weather was feeling like spring is in the air the snow returns.
Miles City is currently in a winter weather advisory until 11 tonight. The total snow accumulation is predicted to be between one to five inches with higher amounts to eight inches south of Interstate 90. Winds are expected to gust as high as 40 mph.
Other towns affected include Forsyth, Angela, Colstrip, Hysham, Melstone, Ryegate, Musselshell, Roundup, Bighorn, Ismay, Volborg, Ingomar and Lavina.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Billings, the snow will taper off this afternoon but blowing snow will continue to be a hazard which could impact evening commutes.
The weather has caused slick roads with several crashes in the surrounding counties.
At 7:38 a.m., a crash with no injury was reported in Rosebud County; 7:42 a.m., a crash with no injury was reported in Dawson County; at 10:05 a.m. a crash with no injury was reported in Custer County and at 10:15 a.m., a crash, slide off was reported in Wibaux County.
The roads are expected to flash freeze around 5 p.m.
For the latest road conditions call 511.
“If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury,” said the NWS.
The high today is predicted to hit 33 degrees and a low of 9. Tomorrow is predicted to hit a high of 27 and a low of 15. The week will continue to get warmer with a high of 32 on Thursday and a low of 19. Friday is predicted to hit 42 with a low of 20.
