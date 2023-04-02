Tester

Senator Jon Tester gets updates from a range of law enforcement while at a meeting in Bozeman last week.

 Submitted Photo

U.S. Senator Jon Tester held his monthly press call on March 23 announcing plans to try to address law enforcement recruit issues in Montana. The senator visited Glendive in January where he spoke with law enforcement leadership from Dawson and surrounding counties, hearing the primary issues they are dealing with currently, which included issues in recruiting.

The primary subject of the call was Tester’s support for the Recruit and Retain Act, a recently introduced piece of bipartisan legislation that aims to expand grant programs that are meant to improve law enforcement officer recruitment.