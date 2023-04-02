U.S. Senator Jon Tester held his monthly press call on March 23 announcing plans to try to address law enforcement recruit issues in Montana. The senator visited Glendive in January where he spoke with law enforcement leadership from Dawson and surrounding counties, hearing the primary issues they are dealing with currently, which included issues in recruiting.
The primary subject of the call was Tester’s support for the Recruit and Retain Act, a recently introduced piece of bipartisan legislation that aims to expand grant programs that are meant to improve law enforcement officer recruitment.
During his Glendive visit, Tester was informed that some of the primary obstacles to recruitment among communities in Eastern Montana were caused not by a lack of education programs, but by access to the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, as it is a significant distance from Eastern Montana communities and the wait time for new officers to get in is usually months long.
Additionally, competition with larger departments that can provide more pay and resources to their officers makes it more difficult for smaller communities to attract new recruits.
When asked if the Recruit and Retain Act included any provisions to address those concerns during last week’s call, Tester said that it will help, but it likely won’t be enough to solve the problem on its own. That’s when he noted he is actually working with other authorities to try to establish a second law enforcement academy.
“We are working on it and we are full of hope, and that’s getting a second law enforcement academy in Montana. We have one in Helena, but you are absolutely right it’s a long way from Sidney or Glendive, or even Miles City or even Billings, let alone Plentywood or Glasgow or any of the other cities along the northern tier,” Tester said.
Tester believes a second law enforcement academy in the east could not only help specific communities, but also might improve recruitment of tribal law enforcement officers, a resource that he noted is severely lacking. He said while he cannot guarantee it is an effort that will succeed at this time, but he is hopeful that it can be done.
These plans are still in the early stages, and Tester was not able to offer many more details.
There have been attempts to improve eastern communities’ access to law enforcement training in the past. Dawson Community College has had iterations of criminal justice programs throughout the years and in more recent years attempts have been made to make DCC a sister campus for the MLEA.
In 2021, DCC hosted several trainings sponsored by the MLEA, saving already certified officers from having to make the the trip to Helena, under a program designated the Eastern Montana Criminal Justice Institute. The hope for the program was to eventually expand to the point that the college would be able to host programs that are required for peace officer certification. However, the program quietly fell apart when its director left DCC later that year.