The Centra was packed on Saturday to celebrate Miles Community College’s (MCC) 83rd Commencement Ceremony.
“We are so proud of all you. We’re here to celebrate you. Your hard work and dedication has led you to this momentous occasion,” said MCC President Ron Slinger as he addressed the graduates.
The college awarded 141 degrees to 136 students.
The commencement speaker for this year’s graduation was Sen. Ken Bogner of Miles City. He represents Senate District 19 in the Montana State Senate. During this legislative session he served as President pro tempore.
Bogner was born and raised in southeast Montana to a family that settled here as ranching homesteaders over 100 years ago.
“Growing up a Miles City cowboy he learned personal responsibility, grit and what it means to be a Montanan,” said MCC President Ron Slinger.
While a freshman in high school, Bogner witnessed the attack on September 11, 2001. Once he turned 18 he enlisted in the United States Marines Corps and served for fours years. During that time he served two tours in Iraq. After leaving the military he attended Columbia University where he earned a degree in political science. From there he went to work on a California Senate campaign during the 2014 midterm election. He then earned his Masters in public policy from Middlesex University in London.
His decision to run for the Montana State Senate came from his desire to give back to the community that supported his family after his younger brother was wounded in Afghanistan. He ran for a seat in the senate in 2018, and he became the youngest member of the Senate.
As Bogner took his position behind the podium he told the graduates about his experiences in the Montana Senate.
“I’ve been in politics for a few years now. So I get people calling me from time to time, they want to know how to get into politics and how to be successful in politics. Now, I know your very next step probably isn’t going to be the Montana Senate but I think I can bring some advice from politics, a few lessons I’ve learned that will help you succeed in your next endeavor,” said Bogner.
According to Bogner, when he was elected he was the youngest person in his party by at least a decade. He told the graduates that they will all most likely move on to job and educational opportunities where they will be the youngest.
When Bogner receives those calls asking for advice he first tells them they have to be willing to take risks and get out of their comfort zones.
“Risks are scary but if you succeed you can end up where you want to be,” he said.
When he decided to run for the Senate he was 30-years-old, he’d never been elected before and he had two opponents. One was an incumbent and another was a farmer and president of an organization that was prominent in the community. Both were twice his age.
“I knew that this is really what I wanted to do, how I wanted to serve my community. So, I decided to run, as hard as it would be,” he said.
He began to hear that some people thought he was too young and that this would just be good experience for a future run for office and that he wasn’t a very good public speaker.
Bogner did admit that he wasn’t a very good public speaker and still gets nervous to this day but he didn’t let that stop him from reaching his goal.
“Don’t wait until you’re completely ready or the timing is perfect, until you are the best public speaker or until you have the most experience because that day won’t come. You have to commit and then learn as you go,” he said.
Despite hearing those negative comments he took the risk of embarrassing himself and losing publicly. He made up his shortcomings by playing to his strengths. He was young but that meant he had more energy. He spent long days on the campaign trail, meeting people and knocking on people’s doors to introduce himself. His hard work eventually paid off and his community supported him on Election Day.
“It was a risk that paid off. I found myself in a position that I love, it’s rewarding. I’m doing exactly what I want to be doing,” he said.
Once elected, he traveled to Helena for the swearing in ceremony. Once he was sworn in, he went and sat at his desk on the senate floor. From there he looked at the room, 50 desks for senators, the gallery that would be filled with family and even the paintings that hang in the room.
The painting in front of him was of Thomas Jefferson and Napoleon finalizing the Louisiana Purchase, the next is a gold miner looking to strike it rich in Montana, then Lewis and Clark and finally behind him was a painting of General Custer before his death on the battlefield.
“It was a good reminder that each one of those people took a risk. Sometimes they paid off and that led to great accomplishments. And sometimes they didn’t. And when they don’t, you put them behind you and you focus on what’s ahead,” he said.
Every day at the capitol he’s reminded to get out of his comfort zone. He encouraged the graduates to do the same.
“It doesn’t always have to be big risks, but do the things that are a little scary and a little risky and you’ll end up where you want to be,” he said.
Once they take the risk it’s important that they stick to their convictions.
“We all have our own morals and ethics. What we know is right and wrong. When you work to getting where you want to be and once you get there, those are going to be tested,” he said. “It’s how those around us who we interact with trust and respect us. The more trust and respect you gain the more solidified in that position you will be and the more influence you will have.
Bogner faced a test of his convictions during his first legislative session.
According to Bogner, a representative approached him with a piece of legislation that he agreed with. He gave his word that they would have his support. A couple of months went by and it came up to be debated on the Senate floor. The leader of Bogner’s party didn’t like the bill and wanted it to die. Usually when the party leader is against something it is expected that the rest of the party will follow.
He had a choice to make, follow others or stick to his convictions.
Bogner chose to continue to support the bill but as a result during a recess his party leader came up to him on the Senate floor and threatened that if you didn’t his vote so that the bill would die he would never be elected again. The two weren’t alone and other senators witnessed the exchange. Bogner continued to support the bill and ended up picking up some additions votes.
“It was rewarding that others saw my conviction and joined me,” he said. “It doesn’t always work that way though. There can be real consequences for going against a group or someone or something with power and influence. But you will feel good about yourself because you are true to yourself.”
Those actions may have pushed him out of certain circles but the overall respect that he has earned was more valuable.
Bogner’s final piece of advice was to build relationships.
“Focus on relationships. Always be building relationships. You need to know who you work with and interact with and they need to know you. They need to know those convictions and beliefs. You need to know them to understand what they care about and what’s important to them,” he said.
The relationships can be built on something as big as someone who also served in the military or as small as who also enjoys watching baseball. Once Bogner found a way to connect with the other senators he was able to gain mutual respect and trust so they would be able to help each other accomplish their goals.
“The sooner you can connect and build relationships, the easier that transition, the more productive you will be,” he said.
The ceremony also honored one instructor and one staff member Carrie Preller received the 2023 Staff Excellence and Innovation Award. She is the Human Resources Coordinator in the Administrative Services division.
The college also inducted Michele Bidegaray into the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.
The college held their nurses pinning ceremony on Friday. There were 22 graduates who received their pins.