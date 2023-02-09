The second-annual Sweetheart Dance, hosted by Happy Valley 4-H Club, is planned for tomorrow at the American Legion in Terry from 6-11 p.m.
This year the event will feature live music from Exit 138, a local favorite.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The second-annual Sweetheart Dance, hosted by Happy Valley 4-H Club, is planned for tomorrow at the American Legion in Terry from 6-11 p.m.
This year the event will feature live music from Exit 138, a local favorite.
A freewill offering spaghetti dinner will be served from 6-8 p.m. The band will start playing at 8 p.m., and attendees will have the opportunity to win door prizes and bid on donated silent auction items. The auction will close at 9 p.m. Throughout the evening everyone will have a chance to join in on the traditional cakewalks: buy a ticket for a dollar for a chance to win your very own cake!
Happy Valley 4-H greatly appreciates the donations of silent auction items and cakes from the community and regional businesses. Last year money from the event went to build a base account for the club, which had just reorganized and had a large number of new members, as well as went toward a community project. The club voted to donate over half the funds raised toward new picnic tables for the Bob Lindvig Memorial pavilion being built at the fairgrounds. This year funds will again go to a community improvement project, as well as help with 4-H expenses.
4-H members and families are currently working to complete handcrafted items for the silent auction. Anyone who could like to donate an auction item, gift basket or cake, contact Jessica Thomason or Tamara Choat through Facebook messenger or 406-853-6040.
"Last year this event was a tremendous success and we are excited to continue the community tradition of this Valentine’s Day celebration and fundraiser," said a press release.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.