Grab your dancing shoes as the Miles City American Heritage Girls troop is holding their second annual Me & My Guy Dance.
This year’s theme is Candyland.
The dance is scheduled for Feb. 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the Custer County Event Center at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Miles City. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Professional pictures will be available throughout the night.
The dance is for girls aged three to 17-years-old and is open to the public. An adult male, such as a father, grandpa, uncle, neighbor or pastor must accompany each girl.
The troop started this event based on previous experiences their children had. Some of the girls had also been in a local Girl Scouts chapter that held a father-daughter dance but it was only open to chapter members.
Girls who weren’t involved in Girl Scouts often commented on how they wished they could attend. After some of the parents made the switch to American Heritage Girls they had the idea of making the event public to include not only their children, but their friends as well, said Co-leader Jessica Richard.
According to Richard, the event is similar to last year with the biggest change being the theme. The group is looking forward to moving the dance to the event center which will accommodate more attendees.
There will be a boutique where attendees can purchase corsages, tiaras, wands and more. There will also be a professional DJ.
According to Richard, the organization is similar to Girl Scouts in that they earn badges and do projects, but differs as they focus on God and how he can provide for them. There are currently 60 girls in the Mile City chapter.
American Heritage Girls is a Christian scouting program, said the website. The organization inspires young women to embrace Christian values and encourages family involvement.
