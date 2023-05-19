Custer County Extension Agent Mike Schuldt was featured in a recent issue of the Miles City Star for teaching a tree planting class
The Star sat down with Schuldt to learn a little bit more about him and the extension office.
Tell me a little about yourself
I’m a graduate of the Montana State University (MSU) Ag Education program, I graduated in 1992. After that I started my career as a vocational ag high school teacher in Turner, Montana. I taught high school for two years and then transferred to MSU extension service as an ag and 4-H agent. I started my career in Jordan, where I was the extension agent for three years. From there I transferred to an open position in Chinook dealing with horticulture and everything else that comes across the desk. In 2012, the Custer County position opened, so my wife and I moved back then and have been here since. I have been in county extension for 28 years now.
Are you originally from Montana?
I am originally from eastern Oregon, moved to Montana for school and have been here ever since.
What’s an interesting job you have had in the past?
Actually, when I was in college I learned to sheer sheep to pay the bills, so I got to travel the state in the spring sheering sheep. At that time we were in the quarter system so I could go to school for two quarters and during spring quarter I would sheer. I had to retire from sheering two years ago, but it was kind of an interesting side career for me. I have sheered sheep in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, a little in Mexico and also in five states in the US. We actually started the Montana Sheep Sheering School in 2001 through the extension office, and we do a bunch of training to try and keep the young guys trained.
What kind of things does the Custer County Extension Office do?
MSU Extension is part of the land grant university system. Our charge is to bring the university’s knowledge and research out into the community and help people implement the findings that have been made through the university. My responsibilities specifically are agriculture, 4-H, horticulture and a little bit of community development. I work with farmers and ranchers and we do everything from formal education programs to the other day I was out there doing field visits, just trying to identify some issues that are going on out there with some crops. I am also going to be going out to a ranch to see some cattle stuff that is happening that they are trying to figure out. So I do a lot of basically just one-on-one education with farmers and ranchers and formal classroom setting type workshops. I also sit on a number of advisory boards like the Fort Keogh Experiment Station out here, we help direct the research that is going on out there with the advisory process, Southern Ag Research Center. We have the 4-H program here, everything involved with 4-H goes through here.
What is your favorite part about being an extension agent?
Actually getting out in the field and working with the farmers and ranchers. The field is where it all comes together, where you can help guys, provide some solutions and changes in operations to help them move forward and grow their operations.
What is the best way to contact the extension office?
The phone is still our primary method, I publish my cell phone number as a contact. Whether you call or email those are all really good ways to contact the extension office.