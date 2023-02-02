Located at 400 Woodrose Street in Colstrip, the Schoolhouse History and Art Center (SHAC) has a full schedule of events including four to six major exhibits each year. They just completed a show with Gone to Pieces Quilting on Sunday. The Center has two galleries with one dedicated to the black and white photos of Colstrip’s past. The other gallery features rotating art exhibits. They have a gift shop open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and they have workshops offered in their classroom.
Kayla de la Ossa, education director, hosts classes in preschool and homeschool settings as well as adult classes at the center. March 26, the Sip and Paint Class will be held at the Moose Lodge. The class has a limited number of openings and sign ups will end when the class fills up. To reserve a spot call 748-4822.