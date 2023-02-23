Miles City School District No. 1 — Breakfast
Feb. 27 — March 3
Monday — Cereal and orange wedges
Tuesday — Bagel bites and apples
Wednesday — Cereal and apple slices
Thursday — Pretzel, nutella and mixed fruit
Friday — Scone and grapes
Miles City School District No. 1 — Lunch
All lunches are served with fat free and 1% milk.
Monday — Chicken nuggets, smiles, grapes and juice bar
Tuesday — Haystacks, refried beans and mandarin oranges
Wednesday — Sub sandwich, carrots, pickles and grapes
Thursday — Breakfast for lunch
Friday — Classroom lottery
