Miles City School District No. 1 — Breakfast
March 6 — 10
Monday — Breakfast bar and banana
Tuesday — Granola, yogurt and mixed fruit
Wednesday — Cereal bar and orange wedges
Thursday — Donut and applesauce
Friday — Benefit bar, string cheese and craisins
Miles City School District No. 1 — Lunch
All lunches are served with fat free and 1% milk.
Monday — Mandarins chicken, rice, broccoli and pineapple
Tuesday — Goulash, garlic toast and pears
Wednesday — Hot dog, chips, pickles and celery and mandarin oranges
Thursday — Super nachos, corn, peaches and a treat
Friday — Classroom lottery
Sacred Heart Parish School — Lunch
Monday — Scalloped ham and potatoes, veggies and fruit
Tuesday — Tacos, veggies and fruit
Wednesday — Pork roast, veggies and fruit
Thursday — Chicken soup, veggies and fruit
Friday — French toast sticks, hard boiled eggs, veggies and fruit
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.