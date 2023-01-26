Miles City School District No. 1 — BreakfastJan. 30-Feb. 3All breakfasts are served with Grade A milk.
Monday: Cinnamon Roll, string cheese and raisins
Tuesday: Muffin and mixed fruit
Wednesday: Danish, string cheese and applesauce
Thursday: Waffles, syrup and mixed fruit
Friday: Benefit bar, string cheese and pears
Miles City School District No. 1 — LunchAll lunches are served with fat free and 1% milk.
Monday: Chicken strips, tots and mandarin oranges
Tuesday: Tater-tot casserole, dinner roll, green beans, oranges and a treat
Wednesday: McRib, smiles, go-gurt and pears
Thursday: Tomato Mac soup, dinner rolls, salad with ranch and peaches
Friday: Classroom lottery
