The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees approved the 2023-24 district calendar during last night’s meeting.
The calendar committee began with three calendar options but through a district vote was able to narrow it down to one.
According to Superintendent Meghan Brown, there were 93 responses with 70% of them being from teachers. Option three received 49.5% of the votes; option two received 29%: and option one received 21.5%.
While getting ready to finalize the calendar to bring to the board Brown found a mistake. The calendar was missing one day that would put them at the required 151 days.
The mistake in option three was that it showed the day before Thanksgiving off when that was actually only an option on option two. The committee went back to the different schools to decide if they still wanted to continue with this calendar or revote. Four out of the six schools voted to move ahead with this option.
School will begin on Aug. 28 and end on May 30. Graduation is set for May 26.
The upcoming school year will move to a four day week with teachers having seven teacher professional development Fridays. There will no longer be early out Wednesdays.
On Friday, Sept. 1 there will be a Friday instructional day. Students will get out at noon. Students will also have Friday instructional days on Jan. 5 and April 5.
School will be out for Labor Day on Sept. 4; MEA Convention on Oct. 19; Thanksgiving on Nov. 23-24; Christmas break from Dec. 22 to Jan. 1.; winter break from Feb. 21-23; Easter break from March 29 to April 1; and for Memorial Day on May 27.
Start and end times for school will be discussed at a later date.
(Contact Ashley Wise at awise@milescitystar.com.)
