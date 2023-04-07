The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m.
1.0 Call to Order and Roll Call
ACTION
1.1 Pledge of Allegiance
2.0 Introduction of Guests and Visitors
INFORMATION
3.0 Review and Approval of Previous Minutes of Meeting, March 14, 2023.
Consent Agenda
4.0 Review and Approval of Claims and Financial Reports:
4.1 Claims against Elementary District
4.2 Claims against Custer County District High School
4.3 Financial Reports:
4.31 School District #1 Activities Account
4.32 School District #1 Petty Cash
4.33 Custer County District High School Activities Account
4.34 School District Investment Reports
4.35 School District Report on Taxes Receivable
4.36 Cash Balances: High School – Elementary
4.37 Revenue and Budget balances: General Fund – High School and District #1
4.38 Hot Lunch Report
4.39 Health Insurance Report
4.40 Resignation, Transfers, Retirements & Terminations
5.0 Public Comment:
6.0 Communications:
6.1 ESSER III Application: Continuity of Services & Safe Return to School Plan
6.2 Legislative update
6.3 Set Building Committee meeting date
6.4 Set Policy Committee meeting date
6.5 Acclimation cancellation
6.6 Staff and Retirement Appreciation Awards
6.7 Insurance Committee meeting
7.0 Student Council:
7.1 Sophie David
8.0 Student and Staff Honors:
9.0 Committee/Staff Reports:
INFORMATION
9.1 Strategic Planning Committee Building Report (Highland)
9.2 Negotiations Committee Report (3-28-23)
9.3 Building Tours Report (4-6-23)
10.0 Old Business:
11.0 New Business:
11.1 Procurement Policy – First Reading
11.2 Approve bid resolution on windows for Garfield and WMS
11.3 Consideration of Non-tenured administrator contracts
11.4 Consideration of tenured administrator contracts
11.5 Consideration of renewal of program coordinator
11.6 Approval of K-5 Science curriculum
11.7 Approve bid resolution on boilers for CCDHS and WMS
11.8 Agenda Request for Student Council fundraiser
12.0 Hires:
12.1 New Hires to be Ratified- Elementary School District (Pending Results of Background Check):
Kacye Krueger – Volleyball Coach – WMS
Mikenna Gruba – Kindergarten Teacher – Highland Park
Traton Ferrell – Track and Field Asst. – WMS
Gingermay Miller – 3rd grade Teacher – Lincoln
Kylee Licht – Head Volleyball Coach (7) - WMS
13.0 Other:
13.1 Re-hiring of Winter Coaches
13.2 Expulsion Hearing
Meeting Adjourn
Public comment on any public matter that is not on the Agenda of this meeting and that is within the
Jurisdiction of the Board. Public comment pursuant to this Agenda item will be incorporated into the official minutes of this meeting. “Public matter” does not include contested case and other adjudicative proceedings. Please note: The Board may not take any action on the matter discussed pursuant to the agenda item unless specific notice of the matter is included on this agenda and public comment has been allowed on the matter.
4.40
Resignations High School District:
Joseph T. Webb – Custodial I – CCDHS
Lawrence Gruba – Custodian – CCDHS
Travis Silver – Math - CCDHS
Resignations Elementary School District:
Lori Donnelly – SPED Teacher - Garfield
Transfers Elementary School District:
Duane Giddis – Head Custodian/Garfield to Substitute Teacher
Kaitlyn Mackay – Substitute to WMS Secretary
Martina Hould – SPED Para to Substitute at Highland
Anna-Marie Cicero – SPED Para to Substitute at Highland
Retirements Elementary School District:
Sherri Henderson – Title Reading Teacher - Highland
Jan Gaskill – Title 1 Math/SPED Para - Highland