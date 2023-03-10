The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the administration board room.
1. Call to order and roll call
1.1 Pledge of Allegiance
2. Introduction of guests and visitors
3. Review and approval of previous minutes of meeting, Feb. 13.
Consent Agenda
4. Review and approval of claim and financial reports
4.1 Claims against Elementary District
4.2 Claims against Custer County District High School
4.3 Financial Reports:
4.31. School District #1 Activities Account
4.32 School District #1 Petty Cash
4.33 Custer County District High School Activities Account
4.34 School District Investment Reports
4.35 School District Report on Taxes Receivable
4.36 Cash balances: High School - Elementary
4.37 Revenue and budget balances: General fund - High school and District #1
4.38 Hot Lunch Report
4.39 Health Insurance Report
4.40 Resignation, transfers, retirements and terminations
5. Public Comment
6. Communications:
6.1 ESSER II Application: Continuity of services and safe return to school plan
6.2 Legislative update
6.3 Set building tours date
7. Student Council:
7.1 Sophie David
8. Student and Staff Honors
9. Committee/Staff Reports:
91. Strategic Planning Committee Building Report (Lincoln)
9.2 Insurance Committee Report
9.3 Negotiations Committee Report
9.4 Transportation Committee Report
9.5 Budget Committee Report
10. Old Business
11. New Business:
11.1 Elementary Levy Election
11.2 High School Levy Election
11.3 Calendar 23-24 school year
11.4 Review and adopt new vision and mission statements
11.5 Agenda request for WMS Schoolwide Plan Approval
11.6: Agenda for Art Club Trip 2023
12 Hires
12.1 New hires to be ratified elementary school district:
Julan Green - substitute - elementary
Shealee Korell - substitute - elementary
Amanda Wambolt - 2nd grade teacher - Jefferson
Tonya Zimmer - SPED/Daycare Para - Highland Park
Carrie McBride - Substitute - Elementary
Janet Morgenstern - Music Teacher - 3-8 grades
Ashlin Hiller - Grade 1 teacher - Garfield
John Harris - Golf Coach - WMS
12.2 New hired to be ratified - high school district
Anita Murnin - Substitute - CCDHS
Carrie McBride - Substitute - CCDHS
Tiffani Cunningham - Volleyball Coach - CCDHS Frosh.
13.0 Other:
14.0
Meeting Adjourn
Public comment on any public matter that is not on the Agenda of this meeting and that is within the
Jurisdiction of the Board. Public comment pursuant to this Agenda item will be incorporated into the official minutes of this meeting. “Public matter” does not include contested case and other adjudicative proceedings. Please note: The Board may not take any action on the matter discussed pursuant to the agenda item unless specific notice of the matter is included on this agenda and public comment has been allowed on the matter.
4.40 Resignations High School District:
Sarah Peterson – Matador Advisor - CCDHS
Resignations Elementary School District:
Danielle Williams – Secretary – Lincoln Elementary
Sarah Peterson – Matador Advisor - WMS
Kyle Stanton – Social Studies - WMS
Meaghan Nolte – Kindergarten – Highland Park
Kiara Srader – Sweeper - Garfield
Retirements Elementary School District:
Susan Kittelmann - Title 1 Reading Para - Garfield
Volunteers for Elementary School District:
Alyssa Harden – Tennis – WMS
Whitney Danielle Adams – 5/6 gr. Volleyball
Renee Diana Chappell – 5/6 gr. Volleyball
Samantha Nicole Teske – 5/6 gr. Volleyball
Volunteers for High School District:
Raelyn Mader – Volleyball - CCDHS
Whitney Danielle Adams – CCDHS Track - CCDHS