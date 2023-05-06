Miles City Unified Board of Trustees will hold their regular board meeting and re-organization meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The re-organization meeting will follow the regular board meeting.
1.0 Call to Order and Roll Call ACTION
Miles City Unified Board of Trustees will hold their regular board meeting and re-organization meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The re-organization meeting will follow the regular board meeting.
1.0 Call to Order and Roll Call ACTION
1.1 Pledge of Allegiance
2.0 Introduction of Guests and Visitors INFORMATION
3.0 Review and Approval of Previous Minutes of Meeting, April 11, 2023.
Consent Agenda
4.0 Review and Approval of Claims and Financial Reports:
4.1 Claims against Elementary District
4.2 Claims against Custer County District High School
4.3 Financial Reports:
4.31 School District #1 Activities Account
4.32 School District #1 Petty Cash
4.33 Custer County District High School Activities Account
4.34 School District Investment Reports
4.35 School District Report on Taxes Receivable
4.36 Cash Balances: High School — Elementary
4.37 Revenue and Budget balances: General Fund — High School and District #1
4.38 Hot Lunch Report
4.39 Health Insurance Report
4.40 Resignation, Transfers, Retirements & Terminations
5.0 Public Comment:
6.0 Communications:
6.1 ESSER III Application: Continuity of Services & Safe Return to School Plan
6.2 Legislative update
6.3 Election results
6.4 Graduation School Board Representation
7.0 Student Council:
7.1 Sophie David
8.0 Student and Staff Honors:
8.1 Teacher of the Year & Employee of the Year 2022-23
9.0 Committee/Staff Reports: INFORMATION
9.1 Insurance Committee Report (4-18-23)
9.2 Negotiations Committee Report (4-18-23) (5-1-23)
9.3 Policy Committee Report (4-25-23)
9.4 Building Committee Report (5-1-23)
10.0 Old Business:
10.1 Procurement Policy — Second Reading
10.2 Re-hiring of Winter Wrestling Coaches
10.3 Bennett’s report Bundy v. Koehler
10.4 Evertz’s report Koehler v. Brown
11.0 New Business:
11.1 Consideration of Non-Tenure teacher contracts
11.2 Consideration of Tenure teacher contracts
11.3 Policy changes from committee — First Reading
11.4 Handbook changes
11.5 Agenda Request for travel to National FFA Convention
11.6 Agenda Requests for Band fundraiser
12.0 Hires:
12.1 New Hires to be Ratified- Elementary School District (Pending Results of Background
Check):
Summer Help (list will be provided)
Cheyenne Williams — Substitute — SPED Elementary
Monique Wheeler — Secretary — Garland
12.2 New Hires to be Ratified- High School District (Pending Results of Background Check):
Summer Help (list will be provided)
Barb Ashley — Custodian 1 Sub — CCDHS
Cheyenne Williams — Substitute — SPED CCDHS
Meeting Adjourn
Re-organization Meeting
Immediately following regular Board Meeting
1.0 Call to Order and Roll Call ACTION
2.0 Adoption of the Agenda
3.0 Introduction of Guests and Visitors
INFORMATION
4.0 Canvass of Election Results
5.0 Seating of New Trustees
6.0 Reorganization of the Board ACTION
4.1 Election of Board Chairperson
4.2 Election of Board Vice Chairperson
4.3 Appointment of District Clerk
7.0 Other
8.0 Meeting Adjourned
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.