The wrestling coach position wasn’t the only job on the chopping block during last week’s Miles City Unified Board of Trustees meeting.
Non-tenured Vocational Agriculture (Vo-Ag) teacher and FFA Advisor Todd Lackman was looking at a possible non-renewal after only two years in the district.
There was no cause given for the recommended non-renewal made by Superintendent Meghan Brown.
After discussion and a show of community support, the board approved his rehiring 7-3. Board members Bob Wagner, Ren Gardner and Don Hofmann voted for the non-renewal.
Due to the high attendance the meeting was relocated from the administration building to the west multi-purpose room in the high school.
Comments began with Lackman speaking on behalf of himself.
“I made the conscious choice to get into agricultural teaching, and I really enjoy it,” he told the crowd.
He began his teaching career during the COVID-19 pandemic in Colstrip.
During that time they tried to figure out how to give their students hands on opportunities in the classroom especially since they already had many of those opportunities taken away.
According to Lackman, he had to figure out a way that those students were getting the education they deserve.
“I think we had a really successful year,” he said. “We had a lot of awesome projects come out of that shop. It was good results.”
At the end of that year the job in Miles City came open.
In his last meeting with his principal he was told, “I really appreciate how student centered you are. You’re willing to work with the students and make sure that they get what they need to succeed.”
Once he started in Miles City, he identified some improvements to be made in the facilities and with the curriculum.
“I put my nose to the grindstone and had a lot of support in making the shop improved and also taking our curriculum and making it into a system that puts students on a path to future careers,” said Lackman.
While doing this he prioritized the long term of the program.
Lackman did acknowledge some personal challenges that he believes they can bridge in the future.
“I really want to see this program succeed regardless of what happens this evening. I want you as board members to walk out of here tonight and know that you made the decision that benefited our agricultural education program,” he said.
Many locals spoke in support of Lackman. One of them was former ag instructor and prominent community member Jack Larson.
According to Larson, there is a parallel to where Lackman is.
“I was hired in 1983 to clean up a mess. My predecessor was a great guy, unfortunately, the program did not work well for him,” said Larson.
The first thing he had to clean up was discipline and attitude.
“When you do that you step on toes. It’s not easy to do. Some of the former students who are now close friends of mine, left my program because I had to be such a hard SOB to get things done,” he said. “I felt bad about that but it took time to revamp the curriculum, get that shop cleaned back up and get things put back together. It doesn’t happen in one or two years.”
His next step was to rebuild the community support and confidence in the ag program. This was during a time when mill levies failed.
Larson then continued into the parallels of Lackman’s situation.
When he started he called Larson for help getting the shop back into shape. According to Lackman, the show was a “dangerous mess.”
“Todd went right to work. Now there’s a lot of teachers today who would have walked out of that and say, ‘you know I’m not sure I want to be here.’ But his dedication was already there and he was going to work on that and he did,” said Larson.
There is always room for improvement and he insisted the board let Lackman finish what he had started.
“I really want to see Mr. Lackman given that third year contract. He needs to be able to finish what he has started. I think we owe him the opportunity to do that,” he said.
Lackman also received support from several FFA members.
FFA member Kali Lindvold spoke first out of the students.
According to Lindvold, she has been a student of Lackman’s for two years.
“During this time period, I have gained valuable knowledge that will help me in my future endeavors. Mr. Lackman has demonstrated his dedication to the students in this program in various consistent manners,” she said.
When he cleaned out the shop it made a huge difference.
“On a daily basis, Mr. Lackman will drop whatever he’s doing in order to help a student be more successful in their learning. He ensures that we understand the concept and materials needed to be successful in our ag lives. He’s passionate about the program and the direction it needs to go in,” Lindvold said.
Student Riley Jones also spoke in favor of Lackman.
The first thing Jones did when she was in eighth grade was to sign up for the agriculture class.
“I was excited to learn the new curriculum, learn in this new shop as well as learn all the material that doesn’t just cover ag but also covers our skills that we need,” she said.
Their classes cover everything from record keeping, money management, public speaking, plant and animal science, soil health and more.
“I strongly believe that as a high school student, when I come to a class, I should not just learn something for the next assignment coming to me. I should learn something for my future, my future career,” Jones said. “So board members, do not diminish our future as the student body and please renew out teacher’s contract.
Other students and community members also spoke on his behalf.
Lackman did have some pushback from several community members.
Edyna Shaw, whose daughters have been heavily involved in FFA and the ag programs, spoke out against renewing Lackman’s contract.
According to Edyna, she wants her girls to focus on community service. Some of the main community service events that FFA participates in like the ram sale, they’re paid to do which means it doesn’t count toward their service hours.
“You need community service to move on. So there’s an improvement to be made,” Edyna said.
Another issue she expressed was with the FFA banquet. Both her daughters were officers and served on committees.
“There was a lot of hurdles in their way by Mr. Lackman. There was a lot of nos you can’t do this. There was no options or advisement given,” she said.
According to Edyna, her daughter Katie Jo had ideas that Lackman shot down. The students moved tables and set up the stage but the next day they were all moved to how he wanted them to be.
“It was a fantastic banquet but I wish you’d (Lackman) worked with the kids and gave them options and advice,” she said.
On the academic side, she was looking forward to seeing academic growth toward agriculture and ag related sciences. This past fall, both her girls came home on several occasions frustrated with Lackman and his agribusiness and animal science classes. He lacks communication skills and basic knowledge of animal science, she said.
He also refused to help her daughter understand directions that were on a worksheet. She also believes that his grading methods are unsound, as he marks incomplete or late assignments in his grade book based off of accusations of cheating on tests and quizzes.
“In lieu of verbal communication skills, Mr. Lackman has demonstrated on more than one occasion, this year alone, threatening posture,” she said. “He stated to me during our meeting that he felt positioning his body is sometimes more effective. This meant towering over my girls, with his hands clenched into fists and his knuckles on the table was more effective than using his voice.”
During that event, her daughter Paige asked him to step back twice before he did.
Another speaker against the renewal was Ag Assistant Kelly Janitell.
She’s worked with many different ag instructors.
“I disagree with what I’m hearing because I’ve been there and I know it (ag program) wasn’t failing. It was rising,” she said before Lackman was hired.
According to Janitell, the program is losing their regular ag kids.
“I appreciate everything that these kids do and I am proud of them. They are amazing kids. They’re strong. But they’ve also been taught by many people, not just the one,” she said.
According to Janitell, what Edyna is saying is true and that she’s seen it first hand.
“I think we’ve lost the education portion of the ag department. This is the ag department, not FFA,” she said.
Toward the end of discussion Paige Shaw also spoke.
She has been taught by many people which leads her to compare her previous mentors to Lackman.
“I’m afraid I’m a little disappointed,” she said.
Paige faults him on his communication skills. She’s the head of many committees and participates in many others. She found out recently that a committee she serves on met without informing her. If she had been at the meeting she could have recommended a different location to hold the event that was being discussed along with other ideas.
She also touched on his body language that her mother brought up earlier in the meeting.
“We were discussing a hot topic and apparently it was time for my sister and I to zip our lips or shut up. So, he positioned himself in front of us, towered over us and put his fists on the table,” she said. “Now, I don’t think that this is appropriate body language to get us to be quiet.”
Another issue for her was the FFA banquet.
According to Paige, her sister was in charge of writing the script for the night but Lackman told her that they wouldn’t need that document anymore. She also said that he made changes to the slideshow for the banquet.
“Besides going behind my sister’s back, not consulting me on the slideshow when he’s adding pictures, enlarging different people that he favors and downsizing people that aren’t as important to him and deleting some,” she said.
After more discussion the board voted to renew Lackman’s contract for another year.