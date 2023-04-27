Over 30 people gathered last night for a Miles City Unified School Board candidate forum at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars.
There are two seats up for grabs on the school board.
Currently filling the seats in the elementary district are Chairman Bob Wagner and Brandon Kelm and for the rural district is Don Hofmann. None of the incumbents are running for re-election.
Running for the elementary district seats are Amber Anderson, March Ingraham, Nancy Larsen, Tyler Niedge and Leah Warner. Of the five, only two for the elementary district were in attendance. Ingraham, Larsen and Niedge did not participate in the forum.
Rusty Phalen ran for the rural position and was voted in by acclamation. Even though Phalen has already been elected to the board, he chose to participate in the forum.
The election is set for May 2 at the Custer County District High School gym lobby area. Polls will be open from 12-8 p.m.
The candidates were asked questioned provided by the audience. They were given five minutes per question.
1. Do you feel the minutes of the school board meetings should be published in the Miles City Star for everyone to read?
Anderson: My short answer is no. I think that the school board minutes should be available electronically. There is not enough people currently to get out basic circulation. So, if we make it accessible at the location that it is coming out of ie, if it’s coming out of the district, it should be coming out on the district website in a timely manner and an accurate manner. I can tell you that I have sat body to body at maximum capacity and have the minutes say that there were four extra people in attendance. I’m not asking you to list my name but when I show up months after month after month but I am asking to be counted.
Warner: I believe they should be accessed. There’s lots of meetings that you don’t really know what went on or something went on and something else is written down and I believe that should be accessible. I mean, Zoom will be a very easy way but if you can’t, you should be able to get on the district website and find it. I mean, there can be a time limit set within a week, two weeks, if it’s all recorded then it shouldn’t be that hard to access. The same thing if they put the Zoom link on there. Simple as that, you don’t even have to type anything. People could see what is said, what wasn’t said, who was there, who wasn’t. Hopefully in the future, who addresses the board since that hasn’t been allowed.
Phalen: I wouldn’t have a problem with that.
2. What do you feel is a board member’s duty besides just attending the monthly board meetings?
Anderson: At a minimum, a board member should be informed about the current events, what the law related to those particular events is, listen with an open mind and sometimes an open heart and always with the opportunity to come back if they don’t know the answer and table something and not just blindly stamp, yes this is what we’re doing because somebody else does. So, I believe that as a school board member, you need to serve on multiple committees and be mentors so that you know what you are responsible for. I asked a current school board member even this last week. Well, how do you know that’s how you’re supposed to make that decision? And their response was? Well, I don’t know. I think we need to fix that. I think as school board members we need to have visibility to why we make the decisions we do, what the decisions are that we’re making and what the follow up plan is for those decisions that we made and not just leave them hanging, because I have seen a number of decisions made this last year to have detrimental effects, but because they were addressed they are no longer going under review. So I believe that it is our responsibly to follow up, to show up, to be informed and be flexible.
Warner: I believe that it’s important for them to acknowledge any questions that any parents or anybody has. I’ve been discussing with some teachers and one had a very good idea that I feel you should go and spend some time in the classroom, at the schools and find out what’s working, what’s not working, what their struggles are and I mean, it’s just an hour, two hours, whatever. You should be available to see it all, see how they’re struggling and bring that information to the board meetings.
Phalen: I think it can be a thankless job that they do. They have a monthly meeting and then they have side meetings, you know in order to address certain things. I think when they bring something from a side group to the main meeting, to have more discussion about that. Even though they might not all been informed they should then bring at least the keynotes. They gotta be better. I think the school board is I mean, they’re all working. They have jobs they’re doing, they’ve got a lot of things they’re involved with as well. And so I think the school board needs to be responsible for making the hard choices. I think the school board needs to, I just don’t know how to completely answer that.
3. What do you think is the biggest issue facing our school district?
Anderson: What I consider the biggest issue going forward other than creating an environment that our teachers want to teach and that our administrators feel supported is the implementation of a four day school week. I watched the process that got it on the agenda. I have failed to see how we have put in place a system that will not fail our students. When it went to the school board we were told you needed moderate to high instructional hours in order for this to be effective. The calendar was brought to the next meeting. We did not even have enough hours to qualify for the bare minimum acceptable by the state for our graduating seniors, for our four through eleventh, which is different than our K through three. What was brought back the next time was, oh it’s going to negotiations, no calendar, no start times, do distribution by school. All those things factor into if we are going to have a successful program. We were also told, oh we will use those buildings on Fridays to catch our kids up. That is not how it was presented to the teachers. So my personal opinion is we are doing an incredible disservice shoving this onto our teachers, shoving this onto our students without a plan in place to make our students successful. Do I think a four day school week is phenomenal for my household? Probably. Do I think it will serve the needs of the majority of the Miles City community? Absolutely not. It was to a subcommittee that was comprised of teachers, parents, board members and they brought back a number of recommendations that would need to be addressed for it to be successful. They have not been ironed out. Our teachers do not have contracts at this moment. We do not know who is coming back, we do not know what they are teaching, we do not know where they’re teaching. And I don’t think we’re ready. All that said, will I embrace it? Yes, I will. But I would like to embrace it with a four day academic week and a fifth day of catch up. I want them to have a half a day to a full day to play, to understand the concepts they were delivered all week long.
Warner: I think the biggest thing facing, is the lack of information and communication. Just like on this four-day, you know, they sent out an email to vote on it and there really wasn’t enough information of how really it was going to work. And there’s been, well it’s Monday through Thursday unless there’s a holiday on a Monday and then it’s Tuesday through Friday. Well it’s longer days, it’s the same days. I don’t feel like enough information has been given out, not just to the parents but also the teachers who are supposed to now teach this four day week. And so I think that’s the biggest issue, is just not enough information.
Phalen: So, I think the retaining teachers is a very important aspect. Our rural school that we went through, we had the longest teachers ever there was three years. I can tell you this much, we have a variety of different teachers, which I appreciated that because we’re a one school setting, at one time we had 11 kids, give grades. I was on the school board there for eight years and I’m telling you, that in that setting it was nice to have different teachers, you know, in that realm, but I think that one of the things we do to retain good teachers was we had to bring in housing because they didn’t have a house, there was money we had to put into the teachers because what I want first and foremost is quality education. That’s why kids go to school. I want them to understand and have a quality education. I think that education is important. I’m going to disagree a little bit. I’m in favor of the four day school week. We were on a four day school week in our rural school. So for us, it gave us so many more options. I send my kids to get education and they had to go a little bit longer because we were eight to four. We kind of have a stronger policy on homework, because we’re like listen, I mean, these kids are in school for a long period of time and for them to get home, I mean, just to get home was a half hour, 45 minutes, you know, and then on top of that, there’s things to do when you get home and then from that position to sit down and do a bunch of work. We had to address some of those issues because that’s a lot for a kid. As so we did address those issues and I thought it went very smoothly for us. I really appreciated it because it gave us more time to have the kids and do different things. And the other aspect, like my sister, she lives in Glendive. Glendive is on a four day week program and they have found it to be actually quite successful. She really appreciates it. And actually she had a situation where her daughter had to go because they must have a fifth day that they are having instructional time. Because if they aren’t proficient in something, then they go that fifth day to get proficient, which I think is great.