Some contention was present during Monday’s Miles City Unified Board of Trustees meeting when a prospective new weight room was discussed.
Activities Director Dalton Reid presented the possibility of building a new weight room during the school board meeting. To continue his research into the possibility he needed the board to approve allowing him to get a $2,000 contractor’s estimate of a building. The estimate would be paid from a $10,000 donation he had already received for the project.
“I think we are in need of a new weight room,” said Reid. “Our weight room is all right but we have the same weights, the same machines that we did when I was an eighth grader.”
He also pointed out that when the district hosts events they lose the use of their gym space.
“Our kids are scrawny and are getting their butts whooped to be honest,” said Reid on how this would improve their ability to provide strength and conditioning.
He would like to add a new building in the grass area that is behind the gym and the old building. There are currently sheds in that area that would need to be relocated.
He currently has no quotes for a building but provided the board a rough estimate for equipment costs. Reid estimates the building would be 80 by 60 and would use a portion of the current concrete slab in place.
Reid gave a rough estimate of around $800,000 for the building and new equipment. He doesn’t plan on using district funds but instead plans on soliciting donations.
Board Chairman Bob Wagner recommended that the board table the request until they could get a contractor to provide an estimate. He also was concerned that this was the first time he was hearing about this project.
“I just think there’s not enough information for me to make a decision,” said Wagner.
Trustee Ren Gardner countered, speaking on the importance of having a rendering before talking to a contractor.
“I know that when I put the money together for the wrestling complex, it was extremely important to have the drawing for the contractors,” said Gardner.
The drawing would allow the contractors to compare “apples to apples,” Gardner said.
Gardner also recommended that Reid reach out to Laurel as they did something similar several years ago.
After a long discussion, the board approved the request of the estimate by a 5-2 vote.
The estimate will be done locally by SDI Architects + Design.