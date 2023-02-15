Some contention was present during Monday’s Miles City Unified Board of Trustees meeting when a prospective new weight room was discussed.

Activities Director Dalton Reid presented the possibility of building a new weight room during the school board meeting. To continue his research into the possibility he needed the board to approve allowing him to get a $2,000 contractor’s estimate of a building. The estimate would be paid from a $10,000 donation he had already received for the project.