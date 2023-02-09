The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 7 p.m.
1.0 Call to Order and Roll Call ACTION
1.1 Pledge of Allegiance
2.0 Introduction of Guests and Visitors INFORMATION
3.0 Review and Approval of Previous Minutes of Meeting, January 10, 2023.
Consent Agenda
4.0 Review and Approval of Claims and Financial Reports:
4.1 Claims against Elementary District
4.2 Claims against Custer County District High School
4.3 Financial Reports:
4.31 School District #1 Activities Account
4.32 School District #1 Petty Cash
4.33 Custer County District High School Activities Account
4.34 School District Investment Reports
4.35 School District Report on Taxes Receivable
4.36 Cash Balances: High School – Elementary
4.37 Revenue and Budget balances: General Fund – High School and District #1
4.38 Hot Lunch Report
4.39 Health Insurance Report
4.40 Resignation, Transfers, Retirements & Terminations
5.0 Public Comment:
6.0 Communications:
6.1 ESSER III Application: Continuity of Services & Safe Return to School Plan
6.2 Childcare Presentation – Erin Landrum
6.3 Set meeting for Budget Committee
6.4 Review of Spring Enrollment Count
6.5 Legislative Update
7.0 Student Council:
7.1 Sophie David
8.0 Student and Staff Honors:
9.0 Committee/Staff Reports: INFORMATION
9.1 Strategic Planning Committee Building Report (Jefferson)
9.2 District Vehicle Committee Report (1-19-23)
9.3 Calendar Committee (2-6-23)
10.0 Old Business:
11.0 New Business:
11.1 Call for bus bids
11.2 Call for Elementary Trustees and levy elections
11.3 Call for High School Trustees and levy elections
11.4 Approve Preliminary Permissive levy Elementary
11.5 Approve Preliminary Permissive levy High School
11.6 Rehiring of Fall Coaches (Dalton Reid)
11.7 Agenda Request for Jefferson Fundraiser (RaeLynn Roesler)
11.8 Softball Complex Contract (Dalton Reid)
11.9 Future Weight Room (Dalton Reid)
11.10 Chorale Tour Request (Mark Brown)
11.11 Request to use ESSER funds to purchase District Vehicles
12.0 Hires:
12.1 New Hires to be Ratified- Elementary School District (Pending Results of Background
Check):
Wes Madsen – Lincoln - Sweeper
Jeffery Kassner – WMS – Lunch Driver Para
Abigail Lynam – Elementary – Substitute
David Florian – Elementary – Substitute
Sarah Hatcher – Elementary - Substitute
12.2 New Hires to be Ratified- High School District (Pending Results of Background Check):
Alexia Mader – CCDHS – JV Volleyball Coach
Abigail Lynam – CCDHS – Substitute
David Florian – CCDHS - Substitute
Sarah Hatcher – CCDHS - Substitute
13.0 Other:
13.1 Personnel Transition Plan Update
14.0 Meeting Adjourn
4.40 Resignations High School District:
Nicole Smith – CCDHS – Assistant Volleyball Coach
Resignations Elementary School District:
Kailin Cotler – Lincoln – Grade 1
Charli Mader – WMS – Head Volleyball Coach
Charli Mader – WMS – Asst. Girls Basketball Coach
Marshall Pluhar – Elementary – Music Teacher
Tisha Roberts – WMS – Head Girls Basketball Coach
Retirements Elementary School District:
Kristin Tait – Jefferson – Grade 2
Volunteers for Elementary School District:
Tiffany Webb – Volunteer - Chaperone
Volunteers for High School District:
Tiffany Webb – Volunteer - Chaperone