Two Miles City women were recipients of scholarships from YWCA Billings scholarship program.
Carmella Prete received the LP and Teresa Anderson Foundation Scholarship and Christina Jare received the Wells Fargo Bank Scholarship.
Prete is currently pursuing a career in nursing with a focus on women’s health and psychiatric care at MSU Billings nursing school. She was inspired to give back to her community and pursue this field after seeing the struggles her sister had with teenage pregnancy and the support she received through the Outreach Clinic.
After graduation, Prete plans to teach classes at the Outreach Clinic and high school to provide education and eliminate stigma surrounding mental health and single motherhood.
Jare has been an LPN for two years after also being an EMT in Treasure County. She is pursuing a career as an RN currently in the Miles Community College nursing program. Jare is a single mother of three who has managed to still work and support her family as well as to go to school.
Active in the community, Jare participates in community service projects including volunteering as an EMT and helping at a local soup kitchen and food drive. Jare believes that anyone can achieve anything they set their minds to and wants to teach her children to be kind and make a difference.
