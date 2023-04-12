Sacred Heart School will be hosting their 41st Annual Springfest Family Fun Night fundraiser on Friday and their Oral Auction, dinner and dance on Saturday night.
The event will be held at the Sacred Heart School gym from 5:30-9 p.m. each night. The school is located at 1500 Phillips St. in Miles City.
The Family Fun Night will include a pasta dinner with fresh homemade pies; an open market and silent auctions; and games for kids and door prizes.
All proceeds raised at the event will go to benefit Sacred Heart School.
Friday night’s event is open to the public but there is a cost for dinner as well as if you are purchasing any auction items.
Dinner is $8 for those 13 years and older; $5 for those younger than 13; and there is a family price of $25 that includes parents and their children. For a slice of homemade pie and coffee its $5.
On Saturday night, it will be the Oral Auction, dinner and dance that is ticket and reservation only.
Tickets for Saturday are $50 apiece and reservations must be made by tomorrow by calling Sacred Heart School at 406-234-3850.
Saturday’s dinner will be smoked brisket, sour cream and chive mashed potatoes and asparagus with cheesecake for desert cooked by Rick and Kim Flotkoetter.
Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m.
Some of the big money items for auction include but aren’t limited to a weekend getaway in Red Lodge valued at $2,325 donated by Hogan Family Dental; five tons of bulk feed valued at $1,800 donated by Muggli Brothers, Inc; a Homak Tool Chest valued at $1,281 donated by Davis Repair; a Bergara Rifle valued at $999.99 donated by Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home; and multiple items valued at priceless.
The auction offers something for everyone from tools, furniture, and art, to food and even college tuition.
Sacred Heart School is also still selling raffle tickets for their big raffle that will be drawn on Saturday. Raffle tickets are $100 and they are only selling 400. There will be three drawings done on Saturday for the three prizes donated.
The prizes include a Polaris Ranger donated by Riverside Marine and Cycle; an ATV donated by Riverside Marine and Cycle; and a zero turn mower donated by Bobcat of Miles City.