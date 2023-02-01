Sacred Heart Parish School recently released their third quarter honor roll.
First graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Benjamin Bryan, Brooks Frieboes, Nathan Helland, Lucy Jeffers, Charley Lufborough and Virgil Strong.
Sacred Heart Parish School recently released their third quarter honor roll.
First graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Benjamin Bryan, Brooks Frieboes, Nathan Helland, Lucy Jeffers, Charley Lufborough and Virgil Strong.
Second graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Aubrey Donnelly, Sterling Murnion, Violet Sprague and Gunner Stagg.
Third graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Evelyn Altenhofen, Isaac Hogan and Baron Strong.
Fourth graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Moriah Anderson, Sydni McPherson and Eden Sparks.
Seventh graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Callie Donnelly, Maeve Bryan, Rosa Layton, Sydney Nadasi and Deliah Strong.
Eighth graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Ava Flotkoetter.
First GradersMaysa Anderson, Benjamin Bryan, Books Frieboes, Tatum Cornella, Nathan Helland, Lucy Jeffers, Cleo Kinchloe, Carley Lufborough, Lawson Mader, Addison Ruland, Virgil Strong and Trystan VanFossen.
Second GradersHayden Ballenksy, Aubrey Donnelly, Clayton Gardner, Tucker Garza, Rylance Iron Shell, Finley Lapp, Quinn Leininger, Gabe Marquart, Connor Merritt, Fin Murnion, Sterling Murnion, Violet Sprague and Gunner Stagg.
Third GradersEvelyn Altenhofen, Braelyn Beardsley, Roland Bryan, Andie Frieboes, Sadie Green, Morgan Hobbs, Isaac Hogan, Oaklee Huft, Mazzy Kale, Henry Layton, Novalee Mollman, Ardessa Rens, Baron Strong, Had Taylor and Perri Williams.
Fourth GradersMoriah Anderson, Stella Davis, Colton Gardner, McKenna Lothspeich, Sydni McPherson, Eden Sparks, A.J. Tooke and Lanceyah White Face.
Fifth GradersConnor Altenhofen, Zeriah Carmen, Lane Drga, Caleb Goff, Grayce Murnion, Lillian Stagg and Kyler Wambolt.
Sixth GradersMcKenna Bundy, Kiera Donnelly, Rori Donnelly, Mya Flotkoetter, Laney Frieboes, Adelaide Strong, Jack Tooke and Caleb Satera.
Seventh GradersEmika Beardsley, Maeve Bryan, Callie Donnelly, Trevor Jeffers, Rosa Layton, Sydney Nadasi, Nora Regan, Lakota Stagg, Deliah Strong and Zoe Tooke.
Eighth GradersScarlet Baker, Joseph Billing, Braylon Bundy, Carmen Davis, Molly Donnelly, Ava Flotkoetter, Hayden Frieboes and Lucas Hogan.
