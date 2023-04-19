Sacred Heart Parish School recently released their third quarter honor roll.
First graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Maysa Anderson, Benjamin Bryan, Tatum Cornella, Brooks Frieboes, Nathan Hellans, Lucy Jeffers, Charley Lufborough, Lawson Mader and Trystan Van Fossen.
Second graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Aubrey Donnelly and Violet Sprague.
Third graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Evelyn Altenhofen, Ardessa Rent, Baron Strong and Hadlie Taylor.
Fourth graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Moriah Anderson, Sydni McPherson and Eden Sparks.
Fifth graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Connor Altenhofen, Lane Drag, Caleb Goff, Christian Hogan, Grayce Murnion and Lilian Stagg.
Seventh graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Maeve Bryan, Callie Donnelly, Trevor Jeffers, Rosa Layton, Sydney Nadasi and Delilah Strong.
Eighth graders that have made the 4.0 GPA honor roll include: Ava Flotkoetter and Lucas Hogan
First GradersMaysa Anderson, Benjamin Bryan, Tatum Corneta, Brooks Frieboes, Nathan Helland, Lucy Jeffers, Cleo Kinchloe, Charley Lufborough, Lawson Mader, Addison Ruland, Virgil Strong, Callan Taylor and Trystan Van Fossen.
Third GradersEvelyn Altenhofen, Braelyn Beardsley, Rolan Bryan, Averee Dyba-Feland, Andie Frieboes, Sadie Green, Morgan Hobbs, Isaac Hogan, Oaklee Huft, Mazzy Kale, Henry Layton, Max Leesburg, Novalee Mollman, Adam Pluggar, Adress Rens, Gianna Schieffert, Baron Strong, Hade Taylor and Perri Williams.
Fourth GradersMoriah Anderson, Annie Goff, Charlie Goff, Brooklyn Lapp, McKenna Lothspeich, Sydni McPherson, Eden Sparks and Hunter Swank.
Fifth GradersConnor Altenhofen, Jade Ballensky, Rhett Donnelly, Lane Drag, Roddy Friend, Caleb Goff, Christian Hogan, Rowan Morford, Grayce Murnion, Eli Setera, Liliana Stagg and Luke Thormodsgard.
Sixth GradersKiera Donnelly, Rori Donnelly, Mya Flotkoetter, Laney Frieboes, Adelaide Strong, Jack Tooke and Caleb Setera.
Seventh GradeEmika Beardsley, Maeve Bryan, Callie Donnelly, Trevor Jeffers, Rosa Layton, Sydney Nadasi, Nora Regan, Delilah Strong and Zoe Tooke.
Eighth GradersScarlet Baker, Joseph Billing, Braylon Bundy, Carmen Davis, Molly Donnelly, Ava Flotkoetter, Haydan Frieboes and Lucas Hogan.