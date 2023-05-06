The Miles City Star has another new face in the building.
Sacha Dunnam has recently joined the team as a Multi Media Account Executive (MMAE). In that role, she has many responsibilities including going out into the community and selling print and digital advertising for the Miles City Star newspaper and associated digital offerings.
Dunnam moved to Miles City from Texas to take the job as the MMAE at the Star. She has lived in Miles City in the past and her father lives here.
“I was looking for a job in Texas and was like, ‘I don’t know,” Dunnam said. “I just couldn’t find a place to work that would actually meet my needs.”
She added that her father suggested she take a look at Miles City so she went on Indeed and saw the ad for the Miles City Star, thinking to herself that the job sounded like fun.
According to Dunnam, her favorite part of living in Texas was how green where she lived was.
“We had the national state parks in our area, and it was like an hour and a half or two hours from the ocean and the gulf,” she said. “It’s very lush and green there.”
As for what she likes to do for fun, Dunnam mentioned that she enjoys going to church and also enjoys watercolors and drawing.
“I just picked up watercoloring in January, my sisters got me a watercolor set for Christmas and I love it,” she said. “I also have my dog Hennessey who is my girl, she is my baby.”
According to Dunnam, she is kind of a home body. She enjoys to bake and decorate cakes.
Since starting at the Star, her favorite part of the job has been meeting people and just the new experience.
“It’s a new adventure, and I have enjoyed learning to do different things to add to my menagerie of different things,” Dunnam said.
Some other things she has done in her life include working in the mortgage industry as well as working in Special Education for around 15 years. She has also been a Customer Service Manager at Walmart in town as well as working in a cannery in Alaska.
“Alaska is green, and scary, and beautiful, and very wild,” Dunnam said. “I lived in the Bush. So the only way to get there is fly a plane or take a boat in. They have road systems, but if you needed a car you needed to ship it over on the barge.”
If you are interested in hearing about digital and print advertising opportunities, Dunnam can be reached at sdunnam@milescitystar.com