The annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner and Fundraiser was held Saturday at the Custer County Event Center at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Miles City.
The event featured special guest speaker Rep. Matt Rosendale.
The Custer County Republican Central Party hosted the event. A meet and greet with the different representatives and those in attendance was held first, followed by a buffet dinner and brief comments from those in attendance. There was also a silent and live auction.
The event also had a surprise performance by Joe Wiegand, a Theodore Roosevelt impersonator from Medora, ND who put on a brief performance in character as one of the most popular presidents in United States history.
The other legislators in attendance included Montana Senators Kenneth Bogner, Steve Hinebacuh and Barry Usher; and Montana House Representatives Greg Kmetz and Jerry Schillinger. There was also an audio message played to the audience from Sen. Steve Daines.
Kmetz co-emceed the event with well known Miles Citian Jack Larson.
Rosendale’s speech first focused on teachers, indicating a teacher in the crowd that he had previously spoken to. Rosendale talked about the way teachers touch so many lives and often don’t even realize it.
He shared a story of a teacher of his in the third grade that he had a bit of a crush on, who he wrote a letter to. He said after 50 years that teacher saw him beside the President and looked him up to see if that was the same person she remembered from her class. She got in touch with Rosendale and dug through her things and found that letter he had given her, and sent it back to him.
“You never know where your students are going to end up,” Rosendale said. “You are touching more people and impacting more people than you are aware of.”
Rosendale also mentioned the fight he knew he was signing up for going to Washington D.C. as Montana’s representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. He used an analogy of Mike Tyson and how he didn’t complain when he got hit in the boxing ring, he knew what he was getting into.
“I signed up to fight for you,” he said. “What you saw in the beginning of this congress, the 118th Congress, was a fight, a fight to restore the power to the people. That’s what that was about January 4, 5 and 6 this year.”
Rosendale added that the power had been consolidated to the speaker, consolidated to a handful of people, that it had been consolidated to the executive and a number of agencies.
“We are out there to give it back to the people, that’s what we are fighting about,” he said.
Rosendale spoke on a few changes that they were able to make over that time, like giving 72 hours to review legislation and making it so when bills come back it’s a single subject bill. They also made it so when people are on the floor they can participate on amending that legislation.
“They had eliminated all of this, so the things that we are making happen are simply to restore congress,” Rosendale said.
He also mentioned that changes need to be made by the Republicans in congress incrementally, stating that Democrats have been pushing their changes for the past 75 years.