Congressman Matt Rosendale announced yesterday that the Congressional Art Competition is open for submissions.
The competition is for high school students in Montana’s Second Congressional District to submit artwork.
According to a press release, every spring the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent. The competition began in 1982 and has since then seen more than 650,000 students participate.
The winning students will have their artwork displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol and will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Submissions must be received by April 15. They can be sent to 410 Central Ave., Suite 407, Great Falls, MT 59404.
