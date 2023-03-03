Public book clubs in five rural Montana communities recently were awarded $2,500 by the Montana Center for the Book’s Big Sky Reads program.
Book clubs are supported by the Big Sky Reads initiative by being provided with $500 stipends in addition to suggested reading lists and discussion questions for participants and facilitators.
“Literature brings people together,” said Kim Anderson, Humanities Montana interim director and the creator of the Montana Festival of the Book in a press release. “Public book clubs are the perfect place to inspire reflection, spark conversation and nurture the imagination. We are honored to serve remote communities as far west as Troy and as far east as Scobey through this intimate and impactful program.”
The Montana Center for the Book’s mission is to promote awareness of books, writing, reading, the book arts, publishing and literacy in the state.
This winter, the five public book clubs to receive its Big Sky Reads stipends included:
— Rosebud County Book Club: Hosted at Forsyth’s Rosebud County Library, this book club convenes the last Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. To learn more, contact McCamey Hanhe at 406-346-7561.
— Troy Library Second Thursdays Book Club: Focused on women’s social justice issues, this book club takes place at the Lincoln County Library Troy Branch on the second Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. To learn more, contact Sharee Miller at smiller@lincolncountylibraries.com or 406-295-4040.
— Wedsworth Memorial Library Book Club: Led by retired University of Great Falls English education professor Dr. Penny Hughes-Briant, this book club will take place at the Wedsworth Memorial Library in Cascade at 5 p.m. on August 14, 2023, September 18, 2023, October 16, 2023, November 13, 2023, February 19, 2024, March 11, 2024, April 8, 2024, and May 13, 2024. To learn more, contact Nancy Royan at 406-468-2848.
— Daniels County Library Book Club: This book club meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Daniels County Library in Scobey at 6:30 p.m. To learn more, contact Val Landeraaen, Daniels County Library Director, at 406-487-5502.
— Thompson Falls Public Library Book Club: This group gathers at the Thompson Falls Public Library in Thompson Falls at 4 p.m. on the third Friday of every month, with the exception of December. To learn more, contact Crystal Buchanan at 406-827-3547.
According to a press release, up to 10 Big Sky Reads book clubs receive funds from the Montana Center for the Book each year. Libraries, schools and other organizations with established book clubs that are open to the public are invited to apply for $500 stipends at himanitiesmontna.org/big-sky-reads.
There is no deadline to apply.