Custer County District High School (CCDHS) sophomore Robin Leidholt competed in the Junior division of the USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle National Championship over the weekend in Omaha, NE.
Leidholt wrestled as part of Team Montana, finishing in eighth place at 117-pounds and receiving All-American honors.
This event was a USA Wrestling event, the national governing body of wrestling which is responsible for the USA Olympic Wrestling team.
“She’s put in the hard work and it’s paying off,” said CCDHS Wrestling Head Coach Mike Etchemendy. “She started wrestling her freshman year, so it hasn’t even been a year and a half now. It’s amazing that she’s won All-American honors so soon.”
Etchemendy added that how this helps her going forward is up to her, but it should give her confidence.
“She now knows that she’s one of the best wrestlers nationally,” he said. “She also needs to realize that there’s no time to rest.”
According to Etchemendy, the team was primarily made up of girls from western Montana, where USA Wrestling is bigger. He added that in eastern Montana AAU Wrestling is bigger.
In the championship rounds of the tournament, Leidholt opened against Team New Hampshire’s Liz Donovan, winning by fall. Leidholt advanced to round two, topping Team Utah’s Brooke Fuller by fall. In the quarterfinals, she fell to Team Nebraska’s Aubrie Pehrson by decision.
In the consolation round four, Leidholt took on Team Iowa’s Somally Sek, topping her by fall. She would then fall to Team Arkansas’ Alena Williams in round five by decision and then fall to Team Indiana’s Emma Pillion by decision.
Team Kansas’ Leiannah Landreth took first place at 117 pounds, topping Team Colorado’s Mia Hargrove in the championship match.
Outstanding Wrestler winner for the tournament was 127-pound champion Nicole Redmond, from Team Kansas. Redmond topped Team Wisconsin’s Dealya Collins in the 127-pound championship round.
Wrestling at the tournament were 47 wrestlers that were ranked in the February National Girls High School rankings that placed All-American at the event.
Leidholt finished in third place at 114 pounds at the Montana High School Association State Wrestling Tournament in February.