The rehiring of winter coaches for next season hit a snag during Tuesday’s Miles City Unified Board of Trustees meeting.
The rehiring was going smoothly until the board reached the wrestling coaches.
This year’s coaching staff consisted of Head Coach Mike Etchemendy and Assistant Coaches Dan Fox, Donovan Hucke, Robert Stroh and Vandie Buckingham. They also had Jayda Fox as a volunteer.
For next year, Buckingham was not listed to be re-hired. Not re-hiring her would leave an open coaching position.
Etchemendy performed his evaluation of his coaching staff and then Activities Director Dalton Reid evaluated Etchemendy.
According to Etchemendy, there was nothing negative when it came to Buckingham but Reid disagreed and decided to not re-hire her. He did not cite a cause at the meeting.
“It’s hard to find women coaches. And I’m a little bit shocked that this is happening,” said Trustee Kim Peila.
Trustee Ren Gardner was also displeased with this.
“I’m just gonna let these guys know that I thought all of them did a great job this year. And these are two of the most successful programs that we have. So, when I vote no on this, it’s not because of you guys but because I disagree with the decision to leave an open position,” said Gardner as he addressed the wrestling coaching staff.
Chairman Bob Wagner pointed out that if the re-hiring vote failed that none of the coaches would be hired and they would have to go through the process of being interviewed.
“My coaching staff has been in this program for six years. Three years we’ve brought home trophies from the state tournament,” said Etchemendy. “That’s kind of hard to break that up. Our coaching staff is a team. There’s nobody who is overlapping, everybody’s got their role and everybody is needed.”
Dan also brought up how she’s the only one that can go into the girl’s locker room with the team.
He also mentioned how the girls trust and look up to her and that not bringing her back would be bad for a program that is “excelling right now.”
“She’s pretty instrumental in the whole program,” said Dan. “I rely on her a ton and for this to get pulled out from underneath us, it makes it really hard on all of us.”
The re-hiring of the winter coaches was tabled until the May meeting. The board will meet May 9 at 7 p.m. in the administration board room.
(Ashley Wise can be reached at awise@milescitystar.com.)
