Saddle up for a night of fun at the Miles City Range Riders Museum dinner and silent auction fundraiser.
The fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. This year Redneck Grill will be serving attendees a prime rib dinner.
Along with the food and fun there will be an auction. Four nice items have been donated for the public to bid on. There will also be live music for attendees to enjoy over dinner.
The museum aims to keep the event around 100 people to allow guests to have a more personal and enjoyable experience. There is the possibility to grow the event in the future.
The Range Riders Museum was founded in 1939 and over the past 84 years has grown to include 13 buildings. The museum sits on 13 acres and offers the community and visitors a chance to experience the history of Montana.
Curator Bunny Miller is a fourth generation Montanan.
When asked about the museum and the value it brings to the community she said “we have been classified as the best kept secret in the Western United States. Because Miles City was a hub and became popular with the cattle drives, homesteaders, railroad, and Yellowstone River lots of people were coming through town. We’ve always been that hub.”
Historically the museum showcases a wide variety of western culture and has expanded to keep the history of the town alive.
Tickets are $100 per person and are available at the Miles City Chamber of Commerce Office. Proceeds will go to benefit the Range Riders Museum building maintenance and other projects. One main project will be to use the money as a part of the building fund to put on new roofs as well as fix some of the old exhibits.
Attendees must RSVP by tomorrow. For more information call 406-234-2980.
