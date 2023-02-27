The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) have announced and are inviting the public to comment on a proposal to resurface an area of Secondary Highway 489 (S 489) north of Miles City.
The project would be resurfacing around 8.5 miles of S 489, starting at the junction with Montana Highway 59 (MT 59), and extending northeast, ending at mile marker 8.6.
Proposed work includes milling the existing surface, applying a new overlay, and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement markings, and new signage. Three poor condition metal culverts will also be replaced. The purpose of the project is to extend the life of the pavement, enhance roadway safety features, and reduce maintenance costs, said a press release.
The tentative project start date is 2024, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.
According to a press release, partnering with the community is an important part of properly planning for future projects. The Montana Department of Transportation is welcoming the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project.
Comments can be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Glendive office, P.O. Box 890, Glendive, MT 59330-0890. Note that the comments are for project UPN 10227000.
The public is encouraged to contact Glendive District Pre-construction Engineer Jim Frank at 406-345-8214 or Project Design Engineer Megan Cail at 406-444-6230 with questions or comments about the project.