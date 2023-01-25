Pigeons, and more specifically their droppings, have become a point of frustration and concern for many businesses along Miles City’s Main Street.
According to Creative Country Cottage owner Dawn Moran, this is a problem that affects a lot of different areas.
“Their droppings dry and turn into dust, creating a health concern,” she said. “And for us their droppings cover the city bench out front, making it so the bench can’t be used any more. That bench isn’t being maintained. It also gets tracked into the businesses on Main Street. For us, we need to vacuum three or four times a day just due to the droppings and the dust from it.”
Moran also mentioned the movie theatre a few doors down, and the fact that it sells food. She mentioned the people going into the movie theatre often and how they can track in those dropping and the dust, which easily can be transferred to the food.
“It’s also a concern for us because we have a lot of kids that come in, and it’s normal for them to want to lay on the ground or play on the ground,” she said.
According to Moran, they have contacted the Miles City Police Department (MCPD), animal control and the Miles City City Council about the issue, but have received no response.
Some potential health concerns that are created from pigeons, according to the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) website, include vaspergillosis, avian tuberculosis, coccidiosis, cryptococcosis, encephalitis, histoplasmosis, Newcastle disease, salmonellosis, thrush, toxoplasmosis and West Nile virus.
The website, fwp.mt.gov, explains that pigeons carry diseases communicable to man, wildlife and domestic animals. The website also states that pigeon droppings will damage the paint on vehicles and kill ornamental plants and grass.
Another business on Main Street that has had a lot of trouble with the pigeon nuisance is Moua Institute of Massage.
Dr. Melissa Moua, who owns the business and school with her husband, said that for them it is at least a twice-a-day chore to sweep up the droppings.
“On top of that we had piles of snow and now we have cakes of it in ice,” she said. “I have also had students pooped on on their way in.”
Moua also emphasized that the birds and their droppings are a health hazard. She said that they have reached out to the Masonic Temple, the owners of their building, about the problem, and have been told that they have reached out to the city about the issue.
According to Moua, she and her husband have talked about potentially seeing if they can do some kind of awning or something but know that there is only so much they can do with the street so close and the city sidewalk.
“It is an issue, it’s definitely unsanitary having their feces all over the sidewalk around people walking in and out of the businesses,” said King of Games co-owner Caleb Demming. “We have been trying to keep our carpet clean whenever we can and sweep whenever we can.”
Creative Country Cottage & Summers Creative Creations and King of Games are among other Main St. businesses that have filed a complaint with the city on the issue and are waiting to hear back.
Moran attended last night’s Miles City City Council meeting, bringing up the issue during the request of citizen and public comment section of the agenda.
Miles City Mayor John Hollowell said that they are aware of the issue, and that the biggest issue the city is facing currently is finding the funding as well as finding someone to hire to deal with the pigeons.
“Mark Winkley has been in contact with a trapper in Billings but nothing has happened on that,” Hollowell said. Winkley is the Animal Control Officer with the MCPD.
MCPD Capt. Dan Baker was also in attendance at the meeting and said that Winkley had also said he was talking to someone out of South Dakota to come up and help with the problem.
Miles City’s Chapter of Walleye’s Unlimited Vice President Tyler Trogden spoke up on the issue as well, saying that you aren’t ever going to get rid of the pigeons but that there are things you can do to limit the birds landing.
“It’s not ending the problem, but it can help,” Trogden said.
Council member Kathy Wilcox mentioned that in years past they had dealt with the pigeons in some form prior to them reproducing, but said that last year they didn’t do anything. Wilcox made a motion to move the issue to the Public Safety Committee where a plan could be put in action.
Hollowell added that the plan has to be more than trapping though because that is inconsistent. Hollowell told Moran and the other concerned citizens in attendance that they would be notified of the time and place of the Public Safety Committee meeting so they had an opportunity to attend.
Pigeons commonly roost and nest in rafters, lofts, towers, steeples, attics, under eaves, window sills, ledges or roof lines.
Blocking pigeons access to wood, metal, masonry or glass is the most cost-effective method to eliminate their roosting and nesting areas, according to the FWP website. You can also screen them out with at least 3/4 inch mesh wire. Using sharp spiked wire such as “porcupine wire” is an effective but costly method to discourage or eliminate pigeon roosting on open ledges, window sills, and roof lines.
Some less costly methods include using wire or net coverings, electric wire devices, or using wood or shingles to increase the angle of the roost.
Repellents are also useful detergents to keep pigeons from roosting or nesting. Pigeons are also relatively easy to trap.
Pigeons, or European rock doves, originated in Europe, Asia and Africa, and have spread throughout the world. They were originally domesticated in Europe and brought to the U.S. where they eventually escaped to the wild. The spread of pigeons has been most noticeable in urban areas where they have become a nuisance.