Isaac Carrier

A body found in a Fallon residence following a fire on Jan. 23 has been identified as that of Isaac Carrier. His death has been ruled a homicide.

A fire that occurred in late January in Fallon is being investigated as a homicide and arson, according to a press release from the Montana Attorney General’s office. The Department of Criminal Investigation has made two arrests in connection to the incident.

The release identified the deceased individual as Isaac Carrier, 30, of Fallon. Both DCI and the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation.