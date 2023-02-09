A fire that occurred in late January in Fallon is being investigated as a homicide and arson, according to a press release from the Montana Attorney General’s office. The Department of Criminal Investigation has made two arrests in connection to the incident.
The release identified the deceased individual as Isaac Carrier, 30, of Fallon. Both DCI and the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation.
The incident under investigation occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 when emergency responders in Fallon were notified of a residential fire on the 600 block of Whittier Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m. Carrier’s body was found at the scene and transported to the Montana State Crime lab for identification and an autopsy.
The individuals arrested were Sterling Brown, who was arrested in Camp Cook, S.D. on Wednesday and charged with deliberate homicide for Carrier’s death and arson, and Jake Burghduff, who was arrested Tuesday in Spearfish, S.D. and charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence.
The incident was initially being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office, which turned the case over to DCI when it determined criminal activity had occurred.