Local outdoors columnist Alan Charles recently received the the Unsung Wildlife Hero Award from the Montana Wildlife Federation for his column “Outdoor Moments.”
“I am humbled and deeply appreciative for receiving this award. I write my columns in hopes that they may entertain and inform people from all walks of life, and this award seems to acknowledge those efforts,” said Charles.
According to Montana Wildlife Federation board member Liz McFarland, the award hasn’t been presented in recent years but when it is they want to recognize those who are consistently on message. McFarland appreciates that he writes about the enjoyment of public lands, just enjoying being outside and his messages of doing the right thing when it comes to the outdoors.
“I was delighted to give him the award,” she said. “He’s an asset to the community.”
Charles wrote his first newspaper column in June 1976.
“I believe this year will mark 40 years that I have published a column in the Miles City Star. I still remember the concluding lines of one of those early Star columns, one I wrote as a tribute to my friend and neighbor, Loren Hubbard, who died on the eve of the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster: ‘I am not sure if there is any real rhyme or reason to it all. But in one day, there were two tragedies. A super-sophisticated, high-tech spacecraft exploded with its crew while reaching for the stars, and a hard-working cowboy died quietly in the hills of eastern Montana. The moon, that night, hung huge and lonely in the great empty sky,’” said Charles.
His columns cover a wide variety of topics from hunting, fishing, bird watching and much more.
According to Charles, the ideas for his columns come from everyday life. For example, sometimes he reads a headline, hears a comment or sees something happen and a column idea is born.
“I try to write about diverse topics, try to mix information with occasional humor, and most of all, try to write about things that my readers can best relate to,” said Charles.
With his column, Charles wants to share more than just the “hook and bullet” stuff of the outdoors.
“I find it all fascinating and important, whether it is a farmer or rancher trying to figure out how to live with wolves and elk, a housewife discovering the beauty of a flock of waxwings suddenly swarming a backyard shrub, a young boy witnessing his first bull elk bugling in a meadow, or an aging angler floating one last time down a stream where he once fished with his grandfather,” he said.
He also prefers to write in a specific editorial style. His current format is 600 words, two double-spaces typed pages. Due to the short length the writing requires discipline and effort to best use the 600 words, said Charles.
You can find his column every other Saturday in the Star.
The Montana Wildlife Federation is Montana’s oldest and largest wildlife conservation organization. According to their website, they trace their roots back to 1936 when hunters, anglers and other conservationists joined landowners to address the loss of Montana’s natural lands, healthy waters and abundant wildlife.