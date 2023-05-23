Alan Charles

Outdoors columnist Alan Charles poses with his Unsung Wildlife Hero Award from the Montana Wildlife Federation.

 Ashley Wise

Local outdoors columnist Alan Charles recently received the the Unsung Wildlife Hero Award from the Montana Wildlife Federation for his column “Outdoor Moments.”

“I am humbled and deeply appreciative for receiving this award. I write my columns in hopes that they may entertain and inform people from all walks of life, and this award seems to acknowledge those efforts,” said Charles.

