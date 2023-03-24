With spring in the air, gardening is right around the corner.
One Health hosted a community garden meet-up last night at their Home Base Community Center to talk about their community patient garden. There were 10 people in attendance.
The One-der Garden was created to help fill the cracks in helping their patients.
According to Tiffany Klein, many of their patient base is over income for SNAP or commodities, don’t qualify for assistance for the Custer County Food Bank or do have access to these things but fall short of having their needs met.
The mission of the garden is “whole health for the whole community.”
The first year of the garden they used reclaimed material for the garden beds by reusing pallets. By doing that they created a dozen planters. They also were able to get five eight-foot flower boxes.
“Through countless hours of volunteers and time, the garden was constructed,” said Klein.
According to Klein, the most important part was the support of the One Health clinic staff.
They had $200 worth of expenses to create and fill 19 separate planters for a total growth space of around 135 square feet. They planted four types of bell peppers, five types of tomatoes, green beans, carrots, cucumbers, yellow squash and zucchini.
“Our goal was to harvest 500 pieces of produce our first season. While we did harvest less, closer to 400, we embraced the learning curve and the lessons learned,” she said.
They were able to help some of the community and their patients but they realized that many who passed by the garden last summer didn’t know what was going on.
Not only did the garden help with food security it also was a social prescription.
A social prescription is, “a non-medical method of care which links patients in primary care with sources of support within the community to help improve their health and well-being.”
The use of nature is also recognized as a means to improving social, emotional, mental and physiological outcomes in people.
Klein encourages the community to come play in the dirt with them.
For this garden they’ve partnered with local lumber sales for donations, the Custer County District High School ag and shop classes along with the Pine Hills Correctional Facility shop department to update the planting beds to be more sustainable and to fit their needs. The Custer County Extension Office is also helping with the garden.
This year they will have a kitchen scraps box, classes, sprouts box for children to play in and harvest time.
At the end of the presentation Klein invited attendees to plant their own seeds. She had several choices that included, tomatoes, peppers, onions and sunflowers.
For more information message Klein on Facebook.
Their seed planting schedule is as follows:
April 3-7, peppers, transplants
April 3-7, radishes, direct seed
April 7-12, potatoes, direct seed
April 10-14, cucumbers, transplants
April 17-21, carrots, direct seed
April 17-21, beets, direct seed
April 17-21, peas, direct seed
April 17-21, squash, transplants
April 17-21, zucchini, transplants