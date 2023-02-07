Miles City based Oftedal Construction was awarded a 2022 Highway Excellence Award by the Montana Contractors Association (MCA) at their annual winter convention in Helena.
Oftedal Construction was one of 16 Montana contractors recognized for excellence at the convention.
“There is tremendous talent and ingenuity in the Montana construction workforce,” David Smith, MCA Executive Director, said in a press release. “We are pleased to recognize those in the industry who go above and beyond on projects across the state.”
Oftedal Construction received the award in the “Best Reconstruction of a Rural Project” category for its contribution to Phase 1 of Yellowstone’s NE Entrance Emergency Road Repair.
On June 13, 2022, devastating floods caused catastrophic damage to Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance Road to Silver Gate, Cook City and Gardiner. To restore emergency and essential services, expedient actions were required before seasonal closure of the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway and the Beartooth Highway to Red Lodge permanently isolated local residents.
According to a press release, Oftedal Construction reconstructed multiple washout areas and stabilized other areas to safely reconnect these important Montana communities. The collaboration restored safe public access through Yellowstone National Park by Oct. 15.
With significant competition in each category, the complexity and quality of each project is proof that the construction industry in Montana is among the best in the nation. Through these awards the MCA is recognizing quality people and quality projects and promoting a strong Montana workforce. Among the recipients was Oftedal Construction for their contribution to the NE Entrance Emergency Road Repair.
MCA is entering the third decade of presenting construction awards. The first recipients were recognized in 2003 for concrete excellence. Additional categories were added in subsequent years. The MCA/MDT partnering award was presented for the first time in 2021. Contractors submit their own projects for consideration and winners are selected by a panel of out-of-state construction professionals.