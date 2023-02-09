“The criminal defense lawyer marches into the pit, often unloved by everyone in the courtroom, but with the courage, strength and mind to make our Constitution live as a vibrant being in that courtroom on behalf of someone who at that moment stands for all the principles of freedom and dignity. It is a chore in many respects. It is difficult in all respects. It is tiring. It is demanding. But it is what we signed up for.” -Albert J. Krieger

Across the nation, public defender systems are notoriously overworked and underfunded. In Montana, the people at the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) are working to change that dynamic while they provide the legal representation their clients deserve.