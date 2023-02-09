“The criminal defense lawyer marches into the pit, often unloved by everyone in the courtroom, but with the courage, strength and mind to make our Constitution live as a vibrant being in that courtroom on behalf of someone who at that moment stands for all the principles of freedom and dignity. It is a chore in many respects. It is difficult in all respects. It is tiring. It is demanding. But it is what we signed up for.” -Albert J. Krieger
Across the nation, public defender systems are notoriously overworked and underfunded. In Montana, the people at the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) are working to change that dynamic while they provide the legal representation their clients deserve.
Brett Schandelson, who took the helm as Director of OPD on Sept. 1, 2022, is currently asking the legislature for an increase of $19 million to the OPD budget, 24% above their previous budget. That amount includes funding the addition of up to 14 more attorneys and 6 more support staff to their ranks. This will support OPD’s ongoing efforts to provide a humane and satisfying working environment for attorneys allowing them, in turn, to provide the best possible representation for their clients.
A performance audit of the OPD, ordered by the Montana Legislature, was published Sept. 2020. The total annual workload above the recommended best practices for OPD public defenders averaged the amount work done by 63 full time employees in recent years. Much of this overflow is accommodated by using contract attorneys (private attorneys who take on cases for the public), of which there were 190 at the time of the Audit.
The Audit produced eight recommendations for the OPD: four regarding excessive caseloads, one regarding contractor billing, two regarding data tracking and one regarding data management and interconnectivity. It had specifically zero recommendations for the Legislature that commissioned the Audit, not even a recommendation to provide the resources necessary for the OPD to comply with the Audit’s recommendations.
In April of 2021, OPD began actively enforcing their workload standard. In fiscal year 2021 (the last year for which official data is available), the median amount of active work a public defender handled was approximately 2,400 hours, the workload standard is 1,500 hours. Their goal is to get to 100% to 120% of the workload standard. In April 2021 the official average caseload was 155% and the median was 136%. Unofficial numbers for December 2022 indicate substantial progress has been made with an estimated average caseload of 117% and a median of 110%.
Although staff attorneys were found to be 22% more cost efficient than contract attorneys, contract attorneys are a necessary resource for OPD in caseload management for several reasons. The unpredictability of caseload numbers and case complexity are two reasons. Another is that in cases with several defendants the OPD Public Defender Division can only represent one defendant, the Conflict Division can represent another, but then contract attorneys are needed for any others. Also, some areas of Montana have a small pool of available attorneys, let alone ones willing to represent criminal clients and work for OPD pay.
To help narrow the efficiency gap between staff and contract attorneys, OPD has centralized its contract administration. It has also implemented other efficiency measures that have streamlined assignments, invoicing, and tracking. At the same time, it is minimizing travel costs. It is hoped that these measures in conjunction with the addition of 14 more staff attorneys will provide a sustainable caseload balance for staff attorneys. This approach is also anticipated to provide more cost-effective representation.
During the pandemic, many public defenders quit to double their salaries in private practice or slide over to another state job for $13,000 more than the OPD offers and less stress. To counteract this trend, OPD has increased pay for both staff and contract attorneys. Workload and data tracking have both been improved. One unrelenting factor that the OPD must deal with is the lack of available attorneys in the state. The audit found that some regions report being “unable to find enough willing and competent attorneys to either work for OPD or take cases as contractors. This increases the time from case receipt to case assignment by OPD, overloads OPD staff attorneys, and causes cases to be assigned to attorneys far from the case court location.”
The audit found eight counties where public defenders traveled on average between 90 and 120 miles to provide representation in court. In another four counties, the public defenders traveled on average more than 120 miles. The Audit recommended an expansion and restructuring of recruitment efforts, but with no recommendation to the Legislature to fund such expensive and vital efforts. Although the audit reports that turnover costs the OPD between $1.3 million and $2.1 million annually, it had no recommendations specifically regarding retention of attorneys.
Facts and statistics can gloss over the effects these situations can have on the humans involved. These issues are not just matters of load versus capacity. The situations that come before the court are sometimes horrendous. The people public defenders represent are often in heart wrenching situations and lack the resources to move out of them. Part of the justice system is providing alternative paths to incarceration for these people. State provided alternative paths are limited and navigating a client into one can be time consuming and without a guaranteed positive outcome. The defendants involved will have their lives altered for better or worse depending on their defense.
Montana public defenders treat each case individually and seek the best outcome for each client. They do this not for the money or fame, but because they believe in our justice system and are committed to providing their best defense efforts to keep the system robust. The OPD for its part is committed to protecting its employees while at the same time providing for the ethical representation of their clients.
When asked about the current condition of OPD, Andrea Moore, Communications Officer, replied:
“OPD has made great strides in stabilizing the agency, primarily by holding workload limits and providing more competitive pay and benefit packages, but additional investment is needed for long-term stability. As a whole we are doing well, turnover has slowed, our average and median monthly assignments are normalizing to more reasonable levels, but we continue to tread water without the resources needed; additional attorneys, investigators and staff to better support them, and resources to provide mentorship and training for new attorneys. Development and investment in technological tools will increase effectiveness and efficiency of the justice system as a whole. Historic and systemic issues have plagued public defense for far too long, and our budget request, if approved, is a large step forward in creating positive change.”