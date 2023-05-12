The coordinator of Custer Council on Aging Rebecca Lynam was featured in recent issue of the Miles City Star for speaking at the Montana-Dakota Utilities Town Hall meeting.
The Star sat down with Lynam to learn a little more about her as well as the organization.
Tell us about yourself:
I have grown up here in Miles City. We moved here from Colstrip when I was 10 and I’ve just been a mom. I’ve worked in restaurants mostly, just waitressing. And I really like people. I have four children from 12 to 26-years-old. I work at the 600 (Cafe) a couple days a week. And I think in the summertime I love going out to Spotted Eagle and just soaking up the sun taking some swims and spending a few hours out there. I recently became a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association as a support group facilitator. And that’s near and dear to my heart. My mom has dementia so it helps me by hearing other people talk about their things, and I’m able to help share my experiences so that they know they’re not alone.
What is the Council on Aging?
So we are partially funded through Custer County and partially funded through Action for Eastern Montana. Right now, we do the Congregate Meals and the Meals on Wheels program. Then I have two nurses who offer skilled nursing services. We target those most at need, income, isolation. It’s just to kind of help bridge that gap where the seniors that are isolated and low income kind have fallen through the cracks with nutrition and healthcare. Dr. Loendorf does a free foot clinic every month at Eagles Manor and that’s part of our program. I do the senior commodities, which is shelf stable food every other month and it’s a lot of vegetables, pasta, you can get chicken, beef or tuna depending on what their package is that month. I haven’t had a place since I’ve been here to work out of. I’ve kind of found a home at the food bank. I’ve been distributing out of there, serving 100 seniors right now. I had to put a waiting list on that because once I think more people heard about it, there was a lot of interest. It’s grown about 20 people just in the last year and a half since I’ve taken over. Then of course I had to do a waiting list on Meals on Wheels because when the Eagles Manor closed their kitchen. I did reach out to the community for donations because that was a big jump.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
The people. It’s just knowing that being able to offer services to somebody who was going to go to a nursing home and was able to stay in their home. Definitely the people and being involved. It’s also a way that these seniors that have been teachers and contributed to the community being able to make them feel appreciated, that somebody cares and that the community is there for them. It’s just a good feeling.
What services would you like to add to the Council on Aging?
I wan’t to go beyond just being an administrator. I want to be able to come up with good ideas that will benefit seniors in a real way. The senior center is going to open up a lot of opportunity for us to have little events for socialization. Hopefully, we can do health checks where you can come get your blood pressure taken. We used to have housekeeping, like she would do laundry and personal care. We haven’t been able to fill that position since December. That’s a big chunk of our program that people use. In some counties they have legal service aid. So I’m hoping I’ll be able to add stuff in and make it big.
How does someone sign up for services?
They can contact me here at my office at 406-874-3482. They can always stop by. I’m here 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Her office is located in the sheriff’s office basement in room three.