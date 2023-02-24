A new company has jumped in to compete in the wireless Internet market in Miles City.
Collective Wireless began operating in Miles City in December of 2022.
Founder Duane Chapman this Collective Wireless can effectively compete in the market, providing superior service at a lower cost.
“(I) want to give people an option that isn’t a monopoly,” he said.
While most city residents are still using Mid-Rivers or Century Link, Chapman is hoping to attract customers with lower costs and better speeds.
Chapman moved to Miles City from Florida, which had good internet at a good price. Once here, he realized that his choices were either a good price for a slow speed or changing high prices for a fast speed, he set out to create his own company. Chapman has an IT background and wanted to put his skills and knowledge to good use and bring something new to town.
According to Chapman, he spent 26 years in corporate IT working for several large companies.
Collective Stream is currently accessible in two areas. The first coverage area runs from Main Street to approximately four blocks pass the railroad tracks. The second is from Main Street all the way to the river. It is predicted that more areas will be added soon and Chapman plans on eventually being able to cover a majority of the town. This is dependent on the access he is provided to add in more towers.
Collective Stream will cost each household $55 a month and offers unlimited streaming. There is also a one-time $60 install charge. The wireless radio is mounted on a J pole to the house, similar to a satellite dish. Chapman is local to Miles City so he can respond quickly to help customers. There are goals to expand this service to rural families as well, such as Kinsey. People from Ismay, Angela, Terry and Glendive have contacted Chapman inquiring about if this service will be available to them.
The average speed of his internet 30 MB. Compared to Mid-Rivers at 80 Mb and Century Link at 20Mb. While Century Link offers the same unlimited service as Collective Stream, Midrivers charges per gigabyte (GB) used. The average usage of a residence is approximately 297 GB per month depending on how much streaming is done. With Mid-Rivers this would add an extra $80 onto the monthly bill leaving residence paying at least $100 per month. With the 30 Mb of speed Collective Stream is offering it will be faster than Century Link and is predicted to allow residents to stream without issue. Chapman is hopeful that this new service will solve many problems residents currently have.
While the streaming speed appears to be slower than Mid-Rivers, it will still be enough to support residents streaming. As his business grows and more towers are added, Chapman plans to increase the streaming speed.
“I don’t want to compete with companies, but (I) want people to have a consistent bill and service,” he said.