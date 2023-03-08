Students from Custer County District High School will be inducted into the National Honor Society on March 16.
Students from Custer County District High School will be inducted into the National Honor Society on March 16.
The ceremony will be held in the high school auditorium at 6 p.m.
According to a press release, the members were selected by a committee made up of faculty and administration. They were judged on high standards of scholarship, service, leadership and character.
The inductees include: Erin Backes; Taylor Gallo; Joyce Giddis; Gage Gunther; Saige Kelly; Brynn Notbohm; Stella Rapson; Isak Rice; Zaylee Ziebarth; Mackenzie Jaymes Lepisto and Natalie Notbohm.
The Custer Chapter of the National Honor Society has been active since 1924.
According to a press release, the National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students. There are chapters in three-fourths of the nation’s high school. Since it’s founding, more than six million students have become members and more than two million dollars in scholarships have been awarded to senior members since 1945 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
