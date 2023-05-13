For those who need a change of pace from the high-octane action of horse racing and bronc riding, Friday night’s final event is just for you.
The Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Mutton Bustin’ event will be Friday night at 8:35, closing out the opening night of rodeo action at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
The event will be following the final section of Wild Horse Races.
Mutton Bustin’ is a fan-favorite event that treats the crowd to fun and usually some laughter.
The event pits six-year-olds and under that weigh up to 45 pounds against a galloping sheep as they attempt to stay aboard their mount for as long as possible.
The kids must be able to ride by themselves, parents can’t hold after the chute opens. A Street Dance on Main Street will be following the conclusion of the rodeo.
There is a $20 single day general admission ticket for the rodeo each Friday Saturday and Sunday, with children ages six-12-years-old being $5 and kids under six being free. There is also a three-day general admission pass available for $60.
Friday’s action kicks off with Wild Horse Racing at 4:30 p.m. followied by the Rodeo Grand Entry. The first of the weekend's horse races follows at 5:20 p.m. The second year of the Orin Muri Permit Challenge will be at 6:25 p.m. with the second Wild Horse Race section at 7 p.m.
Friday will also have the opening of the 2023 Trade Show at the Bucking Horse Sale. The trade show will have vendors set up at the Custer County Event Center, Home Show building and in trailers surrounding the area. It will be open from 1-8 p.m. Friday.