Mutton Bustin

A child holds on tight during last year's Mutton Bustin' during the annual Bucking Horse Sale at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.

 Star File Photo

For those who need a change of pace from the high-octane action of horse racing and bronc riding, Friday night’s final event is just for you.

The Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Mutton Bustin’ event will be Friday night at 8:35, closing out the opening night of rodeo action at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.

