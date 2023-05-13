With Mother’s Day tomorrow the Miles City Star tracked down a few community members and asked them what the best advice they ever got from the mom was.
The following is the variety of responses received.
What was the best advice you ever got from your mother?Jasmine Anderson: “The best advice my mom ever gave me was to always remember who I am, no matter where I was or what I was doing. And that made me a leader in school, in church and in sports. It’s something she’d remind me before I left the house everyday.”
Emily Covey: “My mom taught me to think big because the world is vast. She emphasized the importance of kindness to all because we are all human. She encouraged me to travel far and meet awe-inspiring people. Thanks to her, I understand that there are no hardships I can’t overcome if i put my mind to it, have patience and work hard.”
Galene Hurndon: “My mother’s greatest advice was I’ll love you no matter what.” Hurndon added with a laugh that her greatest advice she has given her daughter is “don’t get caught.”
Ashton Crow: “Great advice my mom has given me was to always try your hardest. Try your hardest and to always stay out of trouble.”
Jessica Gardner: “My mothers best advice that I got was to always keep a job, so you can financially support yourself.”