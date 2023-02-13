Isaac Carrier

The death of Fallon man, Isaac Carrier, whose body was found following a fire on Jan. 23 has been ruled a homicide and two men were arrested this week on charges related to the incident.

Sterling Brown was arrested in Camp Crook, S.D. on Feb. 8 and has been charged with deliberate homicide and arson. Jake Burghduff was arrested in Spearfish, S.D. on Feb. 7 and charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence. Brown is engaged to Carrier’s ex-wife, according to court documents.