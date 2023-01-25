The first Work-Based Learning Toolkit for employers has been released by the Montana Work-Based Learning Collaborative.
The Montana Work-Based Learning Collaborative is a network of public and private partners working to expand and improve on-the-job learning for Montana students.
“Through outreach to employers, we have heard that having tools and resources, like this toolkit, would be helpful for businesses interested in bringing high school students into their workplaces,” said Kelly Cresswell, executive director at Reach Higher Montana in a press release. “The toolkit is a great resource for employers to plan and implement work-based learning projects that are both meaningful for students and add value to businesses.”
There are four key areas for work-based learning success that the toolkit provides outlines, forms, and frameworks for employers on.
Those areas include meaningful projects; welcoming community; networking and mentorship; and clear expectations and feedback.
Work-based learning experiences allow employers to increase employee engagement, build employee management experience, create more diverse talent pipelines, engage perspectives of youth on important issues impacting businesses, and to increase community awareness of career opportunities offered by local businesses.
The toolkit includes suggested work-based learning projects and they offer suggestions specific to Montana’s sixteen career pathways. Ideas include ways to engage youth in job shadows and work-site tours, internships, apprenticeships, and others events or career learning opportunities.
The Montana Work-Based Learning Collaborative plans to create toolkits for educators and students in the coming months.