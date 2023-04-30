Crop report

The Montana Wheat & Barley released their Montana Crop Progress Report on Friday.

According to the report, the past week brought colder temperatures and snowfall to much of Montana. According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office, temperatures ranged from 45 degrees to 22 degrees across the state. There was 0.01 to 2.1 inches of precipitation for the week ending on April 23.