The Montana Wheat & Barley released their Montana Crop Progress Report on Friday.
According to the report, the past week brought colder temperatures and snowfall to much of Montana. According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office, temperatures ranged from 45 degrees to 22 degrees across the state. There was 0.01 to 2.1 inches of precipitation for the week ending on April 23.
The state’s drought conditions improved in area experiencing moderate to severe drought. Even with the improvement, overall drought conditions persist.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor from April 18, 66.7% of Montana was in dry or drought conditions. This is down from 70.9% from the previous week.
Twenty-six-and-a-half percent of Montana was sitting at abnormally dry, 35% was in moderate drought which is up one percentage point from the week before. There is 5.3% of the state experiencing severe drought conditions which is down 8%.
According to the report, Dawson County reported with was too wet to work in the field while Valley County reported flooding and colder weather. Prairie County reported that they had warmer weather, which encouraged their winter wheat to begin breaking dormancy, although reports indicated the change of significant amounts of winter killed wheat.
Winter wheat is looking good 72% breaking dormancy with 38% good/excellent. There is 6% of barley planted with delays to continue. There is 5% of spring wheat planted with delays.