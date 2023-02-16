The Montana VA provided 211 permanent housing placements for Montana Veterans experiencing homelessness last year as part of the VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans.
Permanent housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that Veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable. By reuniting some Veterans with family and friends the VA also effected homelessness.
VA housing 40,401 Veterans nationwide was supported by these placements as well as placements provided by other VA health care systems across America. This met and exceeded the national goal by more than 6.3%.
“This goal was achieved through the hard work and dedication of our Montana VA homeless programs staff, our grantees and contractors and our valued community partners,” said Montana VA’s Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman in a press release. “Across Montana, we must continue this work to ensure that no Veteran is unsheltered and that secure housing is accessible for all.”
In Montana, there was a 56.4% increase in Veterans who were homeless from 2021 (110) to 2022 (172), based upon the 2022 Point-in-Time count. Unfortunately, it is anticipated that more Veterans and others in Montana’s communities will experience homelessness in 2023 due to housing shortages and rising housing costs.
“One-third of Montana’s available HUD-VASH vouchers, which provide financial housing assistance for Veterans without shelter, are unused by local landlords,” said Adrian Spencer, Montana VA’s Homeless Program Manager in a press release. “If filled, these unused vouchers could represent stable housing for 187 Montana Veterans at risk for homelessness. Landlords who are interested in helping Veterans find stable housing through HUD-VASH vouchers can call (406) 447-6000 and ask for the Homeless Program to learn more.”
Section 8 rental assistance for homeless Veterans with case management and clinical services provided by Montana VA are combined by the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program. These vouchers cover a percentage of a Veteran’s rental costs. Most HUD-VASH participants rent from private landlords and partnerships with public and private housing providers is essential to the success of this program.
Veterans should contact the Montana VA Homeless Program at 406-447-6144 or 406-373-3927 if they are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail.
Available support includes immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing, job training, life skills development, and education, support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail, financial support to prevent homelessness, treatment for addiction and depression, and health and dental care.
All of these efforts are built on the evidence-based “Housing First” approach, which prioritizes getting a Veteran into housing, then provides the Veteran with the wraparound support they need to stay housed — including health care, job training, legal and education assistance and more.