In March, Montana’s unemployment rate continued its downward tick, falling to 2.3%, the fourth lowest rate in the nation.
Montana’s unemployment rate has fallen for four consecutive months, and the number of unemployed Montanans was at an all-time low last month.
“With our pro-jobs, pro-family policies and the unparalleled work ethic of Montanans, our economy is setting the standard for the nation,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a press release. “We’ll continue to work with job creators to bring new folks into the workforce and make sure they get the training and skills they need to succeed, thrive, and prosper.”
Locally, Custer County’s unemployment was at 3.1% in March, down 0.7% from this time last year. There were 6,275 people employed in Custer County in March, an eight-person change from last year.
The unemployment rate for counties around Custer County in March included Carter County at 1.6%; Fallon County at 1.7%; Wibaux County at 1.8%; McCone County at 1.9%; Dawson County at 2.1%; Richland County at 2.1%; Powder River County at 2.7%; Rosebud County at 3%; Garfield County at 3.8%; and Prairie County at 4%.
Total employment in Montana, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, added 1,847 jobs in March. In just the first three months of 2023, Montana has created more than 4,600 jobs — the fifth fastest rate of job creation for the first three months of the year since record keeping began in 1976.
Nationally the unemployment rate stayed around the same as in February at 3.5%.
Montana’s labor force has also continued its growth, hitting a record of more than 559,000 Montanans. The state’s labor force had added some 33,000 workers from its pandemic-era low.
The number of unemployed Montanans also reached a new record low in March, with 13,231 workers unemployed statewide — a decline of almost 550 unemployed workers from February. The March figure represents the fewest number of unemployed Montanans since record keeping began.