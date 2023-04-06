Applications for the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation (MFS) annual Education Heritage Scholarship Program are being accepted.
Scholarships will be awarded to three students in the amounts of one $5,000 scholarship and two $2,500 scholarships.
College students who are seeking a career beneficial to ranching are awarded a scholarship by MSF each year.
To be eligible applicants must be currently enrolled in college and have completed at least one semester in college, be a member of Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA), or have at least one parent or guardian who is a member, and demonstration a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.
Applicants enrolled in vocational and out of state schools will be accepted.
Applicants must complete the online application form, include a copy of their current transcript, write a 500-word essay discussing their educational pursuits, and include two letters of recommendation. Applications are due April 28. Students can apply online at www.mtbeeffoundation.org.
Contact the MSGA office at 406-442-3420 or foundation@mtbeef.org with questions. If students are interested in these scholarships but are not currently a member of MSGA, join today. Student memberships start at $20 per year and can be found at www.mtbeef.org/membership/.