A total of 5,036 undergraduates have been named to the Montana State University’s honor rolls for the 2022 fall semester.
Students must have a minimum of 12 credit hours to be on the President’s List (4.0 GPA) or Dean’s List (3.5 GPA or higher).
Area students have been named to the honor rolls. Those students include: Troy Backes, Hannah Brence, Saige Diegel-Cusimano, Amy Haughain, Jesse Isaacs, Morgan Johnstone, Alex Kilen, Anders Moore and Macelle Moore of Miles City; Mary Trusler of Ashland; Montana Collins, Luke Herzog and Hanna Rasmussen of Broadus; Gracie Tooke of Ekalaka; Katie Friez, Lindsey Hein, Erika Hernandez, Morgan Martens and Brianna Rainey of Forsyth; Tiana Carney, Ethan Carney, Hannah Cooley, Victoria Fornall, Evan Kelly, Julie Kerr, Alexis Moos and Keely Undem of Glendive; LaTrell Hendrickson, Tanya Thompson and Joycee Threefingers of Lame Deer; Jenna Baxter, Joshua Delaney, Aaron Entz, Madison Hammer, Cammy Heck, Tessa Hill, Everett Jensen, Liliana Johnson, Logan Jones, Ashlynn Kessel, Elizabeth Reynolds, Ximena Rosas, Daniel Schneider, Trudi Speldrich and Riley Thiessen of Sidney.
