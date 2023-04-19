The 51st summer tour of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (MSIP) has announced their productions that will be opening in Bozeman June 14.

Their productions will kick off with performances of William Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure from June 14-17 followed by Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers from June 21-24. Performances are held at 8 p.m. at the Montana State University Grove on campus.