For those looking for gluten free alternatives then 41 Grains’ products may be for you.
41 Grains is a production company that aims to use raw ingredients from local farmers in McCone County and provide a gluten free product of nutritious flours and mixes. 41 Grains was created by the Sikveland family who live on their ranch in Circle.
“We have four kids and live in a small rural community. There’s not as many opportunities as some would like so we wanted to expand on our farm and find a different avenue of income. With chickpeas it was something completely different. There’s nothing like it on the market,” said Kacie Sikveland.
The family has been selling their product for almost a year now.
To create their product they use chickpeas. Chickpeas are a type of garbanzo bean which is a pulse crop. The family has been using them in their farming practice as a crop rotation for eight years now. Chickpeas are good for soil health and do not need any added fertilizer because they make their own.
When cooking with chickpeas they can be used in a variety of different ways. Chickpeas are considered to be healthy, easy to digest and are naturally high in protein. The company always makes sure that the grains and processes used are as free of additives and chemicals as possible.
After harvest, the family runs them through sifters and direct mills them. After this they go through a sifting process.
“We don’t want to lose any nutrition so we try to leave them as natural as possible,” said Kacie.
The product then gets packaged. With the 41 Grains mixes you can make the product fresh at home. Unlike most gluten free products which are pre-made. Using chickpea flour as an alternative is one of the easiest transitions to an alternative or gluten free flour out there.
“People want convenience but also want a high quality product,” she said.
Chickpea flour can be used in many recipes as a straight alternative with no change to the recipe. With the added nutritional benefits switching to chickpea products is a win/win for consumers to create a healthier lifestyle.
The Sikvelands do have employees, but they are all family. Kacie’s husband and son do the farming. Kacie is the face of the company and her sister does the marketing.
In Eastern Montana you can find 41 Grain products in Miles City at BuyMT, Jordan, Circle, and Glendive at the farm to table store.
A few of the products consumers can find on the shelves and on the 41 Grains website are chickpea brownie mix, chickpea flour, banana bread mix and cornless cornbread along with others.
The Sikveland family doesn’t want to stop there. They are currently trying to get their product into all grocery stores.
“If we can make it into Reynolds then I’ll feel like we’ve made it. We’ll keep expanding and come to a grocery near you,” said Kacie. “My favorite part is all of the people I’ve met. Everyone has been amazing. I hope these products show people that there are options out there. There’s something for everyone in eastern Montana and it shows we have our own food source. We have all these grains available to us and we can use them in so many different ways.”
McCone county has roughly 1,664 people and 500 of those are farmers. With four of those farmers in the Sikveland family, they enjoy finding a way to use crops to help benefit their communities and future generations.